What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Port Blair? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Port Blair is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Port Blair? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Port Blair amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Port Blair? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Port Blair is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Port Blair? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Port Blair are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.