What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Naharlagun? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Naharlagun is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Naharlagun? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Naharlagun amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Naharlagun? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Naharlagun is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Naharlagun? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Naharlagun are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.