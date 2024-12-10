What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Korba? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Korba is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Korba? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Korba amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Korba? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Korba is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Korba? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Korba are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.