What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Kharagpur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kharagpur is Rs. 22.95 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kharagpur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kharagpur amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kharagpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kharagpur is Rs. 46,543.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Kharagpur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Kharagpur are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.