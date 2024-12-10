What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Junagadh? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Junagadh is Rs. 24.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Junagadh? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Junagadh amount to Rs. 1.43 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Junagadh? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Junagadh is Rs. 49,207.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Junagadh? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Junagadh are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.