What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Jorhat? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jorhat is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jorhat? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jorhat amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jorhat? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jorhat is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jorhat? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jorhat are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.