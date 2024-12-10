HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindraXEV 9eOn Road Price in Jamshedpur

Mahindra XEV 9e On Road Price in Jamshedpur

21.9 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Jamshedpur
XEV 9e Price in Jamshedpur

Mahindra XEV 9e on road price in Jamshedpur starts from Rs. 24.69 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1₹ 24.69 Lakhs
Read More

Mahindra XEV 9e Variant Wise Price List in Jamshedpur

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
Pack 1

₹24.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
59 KWh
542 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
1,87,982
Insurance
90,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ranchi
(Price not available in Jamshedpur)
24,69,156
EMI@53,072/mo
Mahindra XEV 9e News

The XEV 7e will share its platform with the new upcoming electric vehicles from Mahindra.
Mahindra XEV 7e spotted ahead of launch, will share its platform with XEV 9e and BE 6
10 Dec 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e and Mahindra BE 6e come as the latest crop of electric SUVs from the homegrown auto giant. Both are based on Mahindra's new generation INGLO platform and offer two types of battery packs and plethora of features. The XEV 9e is a more premium EV compared to Be 6e and is the flagship model in Mahindra latest EV lineup for India.
Mahindra XEV 9e vs Mahindra BE 6e: Which electric SUV should you pick
3 Dec 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e is the debutant electric SUV from the XEV sub-brand of Mahindra, which competes with Tata Curvv EV among others.
Mahindra XEV 9e vs Tata Curvv EV: Which side you should pick in this battle of Indian electric coupe SUVs
2 Dec 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Dec 1: Honda Amaze unofficial booking, Mahindra XEV 9e colour choices & more
2 Dec 2024
The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Thinking of Mahindra XEV 9e? Check out the available colour options
1 Dec 2024
 Mahindra XEV 9e News

Mahindra XEV 9e Videos

The Mahindra XEV 9e packs in a whole lot more in terms of its unique styling, quirky features and performance that make it a desirable car. Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory), the XEV 9e could challenge even some of the luxury cars with what it has on offer.
Watch Mahindra XEV 9e review: Setting new benchmark for EVs in India?
29 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>18.90 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) while the XEV 9e comes at a introductory starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Loaded with futuristic technology that can take on some of the luxury vehicles, coupled with unique design that offer a standout road presence, both EVs are all set to hit Indian roads from February next year.
Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e electric SUVs launched. Price, range, features, specs explained
26 Nov 2024
The BE 6e is a fun-to-drive electric car with sprint time of 0-100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. There is 288 bhp of power and 380 Nm of torque on offer promising an exciting drive.
Watch Mahindra BE 6e review: Fast & furious, is it India’s best EV yet?
29 Nov 2024
When it comes to safety rating, both Mahindra Thar Roxx and Tata Harrier are placed on top of the list. The two SUVs have secured five-star rating at the Bharat NCAP crash tests. Both SUVs offer host of safety features too.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Tata Harrier: Which SUV is safer? Bharat NCAP safety rating explained
18 Nov 2024
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
Mahindra XEV 9e FAQs

The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jamshedpur is Rs. 24.69 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jamshedpur amount to Rs. 1.88 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Jamshedpur is Rs. 50,066.
The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jamshedpur are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Jamshedpur includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 21.90 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 1.88 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 90,674, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 24.69 Lakhs.

