What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Gandhidham? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Gandhidham is Rs. 24.27 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gandhidham? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Gandhidham amount to Rs. 1.43 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gandhidham? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gandhidham is Rs. 49,207.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Gandhidham? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Gandhidham are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.