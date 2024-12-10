What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Firozpur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Firozpur is Rs. 22.99 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Firozpur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Firozpur amount to Rs. 16,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Firozpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Firozpur is Rs. 46,624.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Firozpur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Firozpur are Rs. 92,933, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.