What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Fatehpur? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Fatehpur is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Fatehpur? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Fatehpur amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Fatehpur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Fatehpur is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Fatehpur? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Fatehpur are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.