What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Cuttack? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Cuttack is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Cuttack? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Cuttack amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Cuttack? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Cuttack is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Cuttack? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Cuttack are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.