What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhubaneswar? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhubaneswar? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bhubaneswar amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhubaneswar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhubaneswar is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Bhubaneswar? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Bhubaneswar are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.