What is the on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e in Balasore? The on-road price of Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Balasore is Rs. 22.93 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Balasore? The RTO charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Balasore amount to Rs. 12,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Balasore? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XEV 9e in Balasore is Rs. 46,497.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e in Balasore? The insurance charges for Mahindra XEV 9e Pack 1 in Balasore are Rs. 90,674, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.