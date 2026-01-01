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Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
31.83 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Prices

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 656 km, is priced at ₹31.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Range

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Colours

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is available in 10 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Ruby Velvet, Satin White, Satin Desert Mist, Satin Black.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Battery & Range

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 656 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs and the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specs & Features

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Alexa Compatibility.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Price

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger

₹31.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,10,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,43,223
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
31,82,723
EMI@68,409/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
656 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
380 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
282 bhp
Drivetrain
RWD
Battery Type
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Spare Wheel
Steel (135/80R18), Located in Boot
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut I-Link Independent Suspension and Stabiliser bar
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link (5-Link) independent Suspension and Stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm
Length
4789 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1694 mm
Width
1907 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone; Two Zones Front-row AC zone; Individual Fan Speed Controls Front AC fan speed control; Blower Rear AC zone; Rear AC vents
Heater
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Drive Modes Names
5 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Snow
Drive Modes Count
5
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Gear Indicator
No
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date) Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date) Km

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable + 4 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Lumbar: Up / Down (Manual)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger EMI
EMI61,568 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
28,64,450
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
28,64,450
Interest Amount
8,29,642
Payable Amount
36,94,092

Mahindra XEV 9e other Variants

XEV 9e Pack 1

₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,933
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,99,433
EMI@49,424/mo
Add to Compare
Close

XEV 9e Pack One 7.2kW Charger

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,273
EMI@50,538/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 11.2kW Charger

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,193
EMI@51,095/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 2

₹26.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,03,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,10,474
EMI@56,109/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 7.2kW Charger

₹26.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,62,314
EMI@57,224/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack One 11.2kW Charger

₹26.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,77,193
EMI@57,543/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two No Charger 79KWH

₹27.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,29,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,95,841
EMI@60,094/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 7.2kW Charger 79KWH

₹28.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,269
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,47,769
EMI@61,210/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 11.2kW Charger 79KWH

₹28.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,233
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,73,733
EMI@61,768/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 3 Select

₹29.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,21,514
EMI@62,795/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three Select 7.2kW Charger

₹29.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,16,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,73,355
EMI@63,909/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three Select 11.2kW Charger

₹29.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,17,775
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,99,275
EMI@64,466/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

₹30.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,35,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,40,331
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,91,831
EMI@66,456/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 3

₹32.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,50,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,44,766
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,24,266
EMI@69,302/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three 7.2kW Charger

₹32.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,46,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,76,194
EMI@70,418/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

₹33.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,25,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,47,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,02,158
EMI@70,976/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra XEV 9e Alternatives

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21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
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21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
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BYD Atto 3

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24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
XEV 9evsAtto 3
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella

23.6 Lakhs
+4
XEV 9evsUrban Cruiser Ebella
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 28.49 Lakhs
+3
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