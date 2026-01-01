The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 656 km, is priced at ₹31.83 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger delivers a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is available in 10 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red, Ruby Velvet, Satin White, Satin Desert Mist, Satin Black.
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 656 km of claimed range per charge. The motor delivers 380 Nm of torque.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger include the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs and the VinFast VF7 priced between ₹21.89 Lakhs - 26.79 Lakhs.
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition 79.0 kWh 11.2kW Charger has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Cabin-Boot Access, Average Speed, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Emergency Call Button, Anti Theft Immobilisation and Alexa Compatibility.