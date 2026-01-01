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XEV 9ePriceRangeSpecifications
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
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Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

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30.92 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Prices

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 656 km, is priced at ₹30.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Range

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Colours

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Battery & Range

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 656 km of claimed range per charge.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Specs & Features

The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Alexa Compatibility.

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Price

XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition

₹30.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,35,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,40,331
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,91,831
EMI@66,456/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Battery Capacity
79 kWh
Electric Motor
Single Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor (Mounted at Rear Axle)
Driving Range
656 km
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Motor Performance
282 bhp, 380 Nm
Battery Type
Lithium Iron Phosphate
Fuel Type
Electric

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5 metres
Front Tyres
245 / 55 R19
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multi-Link (5-Link) independent Suspension and Stabiliser bar
Front Suspension
McPherson Strut I-Link Independent Suspension and Stabiliser bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 55 R19

Capacity

Bootspace
663 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Frunk Storage
150 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
207 mm
Length
4789 mm
Wheelbase
2775 mm
Height
1694 mm
Width
1907 mm

Mobile Application Features

Check Vehicle Status via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Geo-fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
PM 2.5
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Adaptive
Drive Modes Names
5 - Default, Range, Everyday, Race, Snow

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless Central Locking with Walk-Away Lock

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, Driver One-touch up/down
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric with Gesture
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
No
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
Bi-LED Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED - Front
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (16000000)

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date) Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Lifetime warranty (First registered owner – Private Registration) , Ownership change – 10 years or 200,000 (whichever is earlier from the first delivery date) Km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Crawl Control
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
7 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
Level 2
Lane Departure Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40:00
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, seat height: up / down) + 4 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
Front Seats (Cooled)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mahindra XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition EMI
EMI59,810 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
27,82,647
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
27,82,647
Interest Amount
8,05,949
Payable Amount
35,88,596

Mahindra XEV 9e other Variants

XEV 9e Pack 1

₹22.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
92,933
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,99,433
EMI@49,424/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
Close

XEV 9e Pack One 7.2kW Charger

₹23.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
94,773
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,51,273
EMI@50,538/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 11.2kW Charger

₹23.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,77,193
EMI@51,095/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 2

₹26.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,03,974
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,10,474
EMI@56,109/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 7.2kW Charger

₹26.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,05,814
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,62,314
EMI@57,224/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack One 11.2kW Charger

₹26.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
95,693
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,77,193
EMI@57,543/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two No Charger 79KWH

₹27.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
26,50,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,29,341
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,95,841
EMI@60,094/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 7.2kW Charger 79KWH

₹28.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,00,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,31,269
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,47,769
EMI@61,210/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Two 11.2kW Charger 79KWH

₹28.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,25,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,32,233
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,73,733
EMI@61,768/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 3 Select

₹29.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
27,90,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,15,014
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,21,514
EMI@62,795/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three Select 7.2kW Charger

₹29.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,40,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,16,855
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,73,355
EMI@63,909/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three Select 11.2kW Charger

₹29.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
28,65,000
RTO
16,000
Insurance
1,17,775
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,99,275
EMI@64,466/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack 3

₹32.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,50,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,44,766
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,24,266
EMI@69,302/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three 7.2kW Charger

₹32.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,00,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,46,694
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
32,76,194
EMI@70,418/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

XEV 9e Pack Three 11.2kW Charger

₹33.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
31,25,000
RTO
29,000
Insurance
1,47,658
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
33,02,158
EMI@70,976/mo
Add to Compare
60 offers Available
View breakup

Mahindra XEV 9e Alternatives

VinFast VF MPV 7

VinFast VF MPV 7

24.49 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsVF MPV 7
Tata Harrier EV

Tata Harrier EV

21.49 - 30.23 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsHarrier EV
Mahindra XEV 9S

Mahindra XEV 9S

19.95 - 30.2 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsXEV 9S
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
+1
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsVF7
BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3

24.99 - 33.99 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
XEV 9evsAtto 3

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