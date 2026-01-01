The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition, featuring a 79 kWh battery pack that enables a claimed single-charge range of 656 km, is priced at ₹30.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition delivers a claimed single-charge range of 656 km. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Stealth Black, Desert Myst, Nebula Blue, Deep Forest, Tango Red.
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition is powered by a 79 kWh battery pack that allows for 656 km of claimed range per charge.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition include the VinFast VF MPV 7 priced ₹24.49 Lakhs and the Tata Harrier EV priced between ₹21.49 Lakhs - 30.23 Lakhs.
The XEV 9e Cineluxe Edition has Check Vehicle Status via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Rear Defogger, Remote AC: On / Off via App, Over The Air (OTA) Updates, Emergency Call Button, Geo-fence, Find My Car and Alexa Compatibility.