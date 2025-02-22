HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Mahindra XEV 9e Front Right Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA XEV 9e

Launched in Nov 2024

4.4
5 Reviews
₹21.9 - 30.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Compare
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
XEV 9e Key Specs

Speed

Category Average: 178.06 kmph

XEV 9e: 200.0 kmph

Range

Category Average: 492.67 km

XEV 9e: 599.0 km

Charging

Category Average: 6.41 hrs

XEV 9e: 7.0 hrs

Battery

Category Average: 52.89 kwh

XEV 9e: 59.0 - 79.0 kwh

View all XEV 9e Specs and Features

About Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e Variants
Mahindra XEV 9e price starts at ₹ 21.9 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 30.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra XEV ...Read More
4 Variants Available
Pack 1₹21.9 Lakhs*
59 kWh
542 km
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Pack 2₹24.9 Lakhs*
59 kWh
542 km
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
View More
Pack 3 Select₹27.9 Lakhs*
59 kWh
542 km
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
View More
Pack 3₹30.5 Lakhs*
79 kWh
656 km
Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Cruise Control: Adaptive
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Ventilated Seats: Front only
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mahindra XEV 9e Images

18 images
View All XEV 9e Images

Mahindra XEV 9e Colours

Mahindra XEV 9e is available in the 6 Colours in India.

Everest white
Stealth black
Desert myst
Nebula blue
Deep forest
Tango red

Mahindra XEV 9e Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Battery Capacity59-79 kWh
Body TypeSUV
Range542-656 km
Charging Time6-8 Hours
View all XEV 9e specs and features

Mahindra XEV 9e comparison with similar cars

Mahindra XEV 9e
MG ZS EV
BYD Atto 3
Mahindra BE 6
Hyundai Creta EV
Tata Curvv EV
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
Tata Nexon EV
BYD eMAX 7
₹21.9 Lakhs*
₹18.98 Lakhs*
₹24.99 Lakhs*
₹18.9 Lakhs*
₹17.99 Lakhs*
₹17.49 Lakhs*
₹16.74 Lakhs*
₹12.49 Lakhs*
₹26.9 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.5
5 Reviews
User Rating
3.2
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
28 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
10 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
22 Reviews
User Rating
-
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
9 hours
Charging Time
9.5-10 hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
Charging Time
4 Hours 50 Minutes
Charging Time
7 Hours 54 Minutes
Charging Time
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging Time
4 Hours 20 Minutes
Charging Time
-
Range
656 km
Range
461 km
Range
521 km
Range
682 km
Range
473 km
Range
585 km
Range
456 km
Range
489 km
Range
530 km
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
174 bhp, 280 Nm
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
-
Max Motor Performance
165 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
148 bhp, 310 Nm
Max Motor Performance
143 bhp, 215 Nm
Max Motor Performance
201 bhp, 310 Nm
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.8 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.87 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
6.7 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
7.9 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.3 seconds
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
-
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
8.6 seconds
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
175 mm
Ground Clearance
207 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
186 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
190 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
4789 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4455 mm
Length
4371 mm
Length
4340 mm
Length
4310 mm
Length
4200 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
4710 mm
Height
1694 mm
Height
1649 mm
Height
1615 mm
Height
1627 mm
Height
1655 mm
Height
1637 mm
Height
1634 mm
Height
1616 mm
Height
1690 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1875 mm
Width
1907 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1821 mm
Width
1811 mm
Width
1810 mm
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.35 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
663 litres
Boot Space
448 litres
Boot Space
440 litres
Boot Space
455 litres
Boot Space
433 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
378 litres
Boot Space
350 litres
Boot Space
580 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
MUV
Currently viewingXEV 9e vs ZS EVXEV 9e vs Atto 3XEV 9e vs BE 6XEV 9e vs Creta EVXEV 9e vs Curvv EVXEV 9e vs XUV 400 EVXEV 9e vs Nexon EVXEV 9e vs eMAX 7
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
Koncept Automobiles
A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290055631
Shiva Mahindra
Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 7669783667
Koncept Automobiles
No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 7290055630
See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Mahindra XEV 9e EMI

Select Variant:
Pack 1
542 km
₹ 21.9 Lakhs*
Select Variant
Pack 1
542 km
₹21.9 Lakhs*
Pack 2
542 km
₹24.9 Lakhs*
Pack 3 Select
542 km
₹27.9 Lakhs*
Pack 3
656 km
₹30.5 Lakhs*
EMI ₹35839.46/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Mahindra XEV 9e User Reviews & Ratings

4.4
5 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
1
4 & above
1
5 rating
3
Write a Review
First experience
Extremely comfortable and stylish, with the red color enhancing its appearance significantly. The car's impressive pickup is another standout feature worth mentioning.By: Parth (Feb 22, 2025)
Read Full Review
Perfect highway ride and best look
Best in look compared to other car very easy to to drive in local road and long life battery and it?s easy to recharge.By: Abdul Latheef (Feb 9, 2025)
Read Full Review
Redefining Electric Mobility
1. Looks & Styling: The Mahindra XUV 9e features a futuristic design with sleek LED headlamps, a sculpted grille, and bold character lines, showcasing Mahindra's innovative electric design philosophy. Its aerodynamic build enhances efficiency, while premium alloy wheels and dual-tone color options add urban sophistication. 2. Performance: Equipped with an advanced electric motor, the XUV 9e delivers instant acceleration, ideal for both city and highway drives. The high-capacity battery provides robust performance, impressive torque, and a top speed rivaling traditional ICE vehicles. Regenerative braking enhances efficiency. 3. Servicing Experience: Mahindra offers hassle-free maintenance through its dedicated electric vehicle service centers. Over-the-air software updates reduce service visits, and comprehensive warranties on the battery and drivetrain ensure reliability. 4. Mileage (Range): The XUV 9e delivers an impressive range of 350-400 km per charge, depending on driving conditions. Its fast-charging capability allows an 80% charge in under 45 minutes, making it perfect for daily commutes and long trips. 5. Comfort & Features: The spacious cabin boasts premium materials, ergonomic seating, and advanced features like a high-resolution touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging, and connected car technology. The advanced climate control system ensures a comfortable journey. 6. Verdict: The Mahindra XUV 9e combines style, performance, and innovation, offering an excellent range, futuristic features, and reliable service. It's a perfect choice for eco-conscious buyers seeking a modern and practical electric SUV.By: Pradeep Singh (Dec 7, 2024)
Read Full Review
Awesome Looking Car
It has an impressive features, amazing interior, with a stylish design, and is a perfect as a family car.By: Suman Sharma (Nov 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
Futuristic Design
I was planning to buy a new car, and this one is now my top priority. It's spacious and attractive. I will definitely test drive it asap!By: Sanjay Chhabaria (Nov 28, 2024)
Read Full Review

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 25 Lakhs
Electric Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
Automatic Cars
