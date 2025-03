XEV 4e Launch Date

XEV 4e Launch Price

XEV 4e Seating Capacity

XEV 4e Rivals

The Mahindra XEV 4e is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.It is expected to launch with a price of ₹13 Lakhs* Onwards.The Mahindra XEV 4e is expected to be a 5 Seater model. MG Windsor EV and Hyundai Venue EV are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra XEV 4e.