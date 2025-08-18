The Mahindra Vision T is expected to launch in Dec 2027.
It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12.5 - 20 Lakhs*.
Tata Nexon EV, MG Windsor EV and Leapmotor C10 are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra Vision T.
|Body Type
|SUV
|Transmission
|Automatic
Popular Mahindra Cars
The Mahindra Vision T is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12.5-20 Lakhs.
It has an automatic transmission.
The Mahindra Vision T faces competition from the likes of Tata Nexon EV and MG Windsor EV , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
