|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|8 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar LXT Petrol AT 4WD, equipped with a 2.0 mStallion Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹18.98 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 8 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar LXT Petrol AT 4WD is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Battleship Gray, Deep Forest, Tango Red.
The Thar LXT Petrol AT 4WD is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm of torque.
In the Thar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Thar LXT Petrol AT 4WD has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Voice Command, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.