|Engine
|1497 cc
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Thar LXT Diesel MT RWD, equipped with a D117 CRDe and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹14.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar LXT Diesel MT RWD is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Battleship Gray, Deep Forest, Tango Red.
The Thar LXT Diesel MT RWD is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 117 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.
In the Thar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Thar LXT Diesel MT RWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Rear Defogger, Voice Command, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning and Low Fuel Level Warning.