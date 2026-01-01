hamburger icon
Mahindra Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD

18.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
View all Thar specs and features

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Prices

The Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD, equipped with a 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹18.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Mileage

All variants of the Thar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Colours

The Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Battleship Gray, Deep Forest, Tango Red.

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Engine and Transmission

The Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Specs & Features

The Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Rear Defogger, Aux Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption and Gear Indicator.

Mahindra Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Price

Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD

₹18.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
2,09,625
Insurance
91,186
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,50,311
EMI@39,770/mo
Mahindra Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2L I4 mHawk 130
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
255 / 65 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 65 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
600 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1844 mm
Width
1820 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Roof-Mounted Antenna
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
One Touch -Down
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
No
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
No
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Applicable
GPS Navigation System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
Touch Screen Size
10 inch
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Driven Axle
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Lever
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Mahindra Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD EMI
EMI35,793 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,65,279
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,65,279
Interest Amount
4,82,321
Payable Amount
21,47,600

view all specs and features

Popular Mahindra Cars

View all Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Popular Cars in India 2026

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

