|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|9 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar LXT Diesel AT 4WD, equipped with a 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹20.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar LXT Diesel AT 4WD is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Battleship Gray, Deep Forest, Tango Red.
The Thar LXT Diesel AT 4WD is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.
In the Thar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.
The Thar LXT Diesel AT 4WD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Rear Defogger, USB Compatibility, Cruise Control, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Shift Indicator and Door Ajar Warning.