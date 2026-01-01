hamburger icon
Mahindra Thar Front Left
Mahindra Thar Right Side
Mahindra Thar Right
Mahindra Thar Rear Right
Mahindra Thar Dashboard
Mahindra Thar Front Seat
Mahindra Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD

11.50 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Thar Key Specs
Engine1497 cc
Mileage9 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Prices

The Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD, equipped with a D117 CRDe and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.50 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Mileage

All variants of the Thar deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 9 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Colours

The Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD is available in 6 colour options: Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Stealth Black, Battleship Gray, Deep Forest, Tango Red.

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Engine and Transmission

The Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD is powered by a 1497 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 117 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm of torque.

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thar's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Mahindra Marazzo priced between ₹14.59 Lakhs - 17 Lakhs.

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Specs & Features

The Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Rear Defogger, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Gear Indicator and Average Fuel Consumption.

Mahindra Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Price

Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD

₹11.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,99,000
RTO
99,412
Insurance
50,789
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,49,701
EMI@24,712/mo
Mahindra Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
D117 CRDe
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1750-2500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
9 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
117 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1497 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Single-point fuel distribution
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
245 / 75 R16
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic) steering with 4 spokes
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Multilink solid Rear Axle with Coil spring & Stabiliser Bar
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
245 / 75 R16

Capacity

Bootspace
600 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3985 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1844 mm
Width
1820 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
No
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
1
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest)

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
No
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Internally Adjustable
Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Door Pockets
No
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Rear Defogger
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
No
Rear Wiper
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front Only

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Not Sure
Cabin Lamps
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
No
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Touch Screen Size
No
USB Compatibility
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
No
Aux Compatibility
No
Display
No

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Interiors
Single Tone
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Split Rear Seat
50:50 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Mahindra Thar AXT Diesel MT RWD EMI
EMI22,240 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
10,34,730
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
10,34,730
Interest Amount
2,99,693
Payable Amount
13,34,423

Mahindra Thar other Variants

Thar LXT Diesel MT RWD

₹14.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,19,000
RTO
1,33,900
Insurance
78,460
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,31,860
EMI@30,776/mo
Thar LXT Petrol AT RWD

₹16.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,51,900
Insurance
85,402
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,36,802
EMI@35,181/mo
Thar LXT Petrol MT 4WD

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,69,000
RTO
1,58,900
Insurance
88,101
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,16,501
EMI@36,894/mo
Thar LXT Diesel MT 4WD

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,000
RTO
2,09,625
Insurance
91,186
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,50,311
EMI@39,770/mo
Thar LXT Petrol AT 4WD

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,25,000
RTO
1,78,500
Insurance
94,117
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,98,117
EMI@40,798/mo
Thar LXT Diesel AT 4WD

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,99,000
RTO
2,28,375
Insurance
96,970
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,24,845
EMI@43,522/mo
