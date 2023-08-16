Mahindra Thar is a rugged SUV with impressive off-roading capabilities and its first generation model was launched in India in 2010. A decade later, Mahindra rejuvenated the model for its second generation launch and since then, the Thar has captivated the off-roader SUV market by storm. In June 2024, the Thar marked a 37.88 per cent year-on-year increase in sales from the same period previous year and the model has garnered a cult following over the years. With 4x4 variants in hand and a five-door version in the works, the Mahindra Thar continues to be one of the most versatile offerings in the off-roader SUV segment.

Introduction

Mahindra Thar is a rugged SUV with impressive off-roading capabilities and its first generation model was launched in India in 2010. A decade later, Mahindra rejuvenated the model for its second generation launch and since then, the Thar has captivated the off-roader SUV market by storm. In June 2024, the Thar marked a 37.88 per cent year-on-year increase in sales from the same period previous year and the model has garnered a cult following over the years. With 4x4 variants in hand and a five-door version in the works, the Mahindra Thar continues to be one of the most versatile offerings in the off-roader SUV segment.

Mahindra Thar Price:

The Mahindra Thar comes priced from Rs 11.35 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 17.60 lakh (ex-showroom) depending on the variant chosen. The starting price is the base price for the two-wheel drive variants while the four-wheel drive models start from Rs 14.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was Mahindra Thar launched?

The first generation of the Mahindra Thar was launched in 2010 following the departure of the Mahindra Major. It was considered a modern interpretation of the Willys Jeep and featured a 2.5-litre diesel engine and a 4x4 drivetrain. In 2020, Mahindra & Mahindra brought out the second generation of the Thar with a total design overhaul that brought in new powertrain options and a slew of modern features, such as cruise control, an infotainment display, and ABS.

How many variants of the Mahindra Thar are available?

The Mahindra Thar is available in 19 variants spread across three broad trim levels, which are called AX OPT, LX, LX Earth ED. AX OPT is the base variant and its range starts with the entry-level hardtop diesel unit with 2WD. The LX stands to be a bit more premium and starts with the LX Diesel 2WD HT. LX Earth is a special edition trim that brings unique styling elements, feature upgrades, and enhancements for off-roading. The Thar is available in six colour options – Red Rage, Deep Grey, Desert Fury, Stealth Black, Deep Forest, and Everest White.

What features are available in the Mahindra Thar?

The Mahindra Thar features high suspension travel that helps to traverse through rough terrain. The Thar further comes with Electronic Brake Locking Differential (eBLD) that effectively transfers torque to the tire running low on traction. The Thar’s 4x4 models are fitted with a crawl mode which comprises low-range gearing. This mode provides a surge of torque to the wheels in order to aid the driver during tricky situations while off-roading.

On the inside, the Mahindra Thar is fitted with power windows, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and roof-mounted speakers. Up front, the driver receives a height-adjustable seat, an Always-On TDM instrument cluster, and a seven-inch drizzle-resistant infotainment display that provides adventure statistics and navigation functionality and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Thar?

The Mahindra Thar receives three engine configurations. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 116.9 bhp and 300 Nm of torque whereas the 2.2-litre diesel mHawk pushes out 97 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Additionally, there is a mStallion 2.0-litre petrol engine that is able to generate 150 bhp and 300 Nm of torque with the manual gearbox and 320 Nm of torque with the automatic. Mahindra further offers a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic with the off-roader.

What is the Mahindra Thar mileage?

The Mahindra Thar provides a mileage range between 8.0 kmpl to 15.2 kmpl, depending on the variant chosen. The Thar with the 1.5-litre diesel unit has a 45-litre fuel tank, while the mHawk diesel and the mStallion petrol both come with a 57-litre fuel tank.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Mahindra Thar?

The Mahindra Thar features a ground clearance of 226 mm that aids the car in its off-roading duties. While the Thar’s boot space is limited, it can be expanded by folding down the rear seats.

What is the seating capacity of Mahindra Thar?

The Mahindra Thar is a three-door, four-seater SUV. There is a five-door Thar Roxx model in the works that is expected to be unveiled in August 2024.

What is the safety rating of Mahindra Thar?

The Mahindra Thar was crash tested by the Global New Car Assessment Programme, and it received a four-star rating in adult and child protection. The Thar is available with dual airbags and a roll cage along with three-point seatbelts for rear-seat occupants. ESP with Roll-over Mitigation and hill driving aids also find their place in the off-roader. Mahindra further offers ABS with EBD and Brake Assist, as well as ISOFIX mounts for child seats.

What cars does the Mahindra Thar rival in its segment?

The Mahindra Thar is a rugged off-roader SUV that competes with the likes of the Force Gurkha, Mahindra Bolero Neo, and the Maruti Suzuki Jimny.