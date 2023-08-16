TharPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsDealersEMINewsVideos
Mahindra Thar Front Right Side
View all Images

MAHINDRA Thar

Launched in Jan 2021

4.0
109 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹11.5 - 17.6 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Thar Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1498.0 cc

Thar: 1497.0 - 2184.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.36 kmpl

Thar: 8-15.2 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 126.4 bhp

Thar: 117.0 - 150.0 bhp

View all Thar Specs and Features

Mahindra Thar Latest Update

Latest News:

Mahindra achieves record sales in FY25, driven by Thar Roxx, Scorpio N and XUV700
Mahindra Thar Roxx with light grey interior starts reaching dealerships

Introduction

Mahindra Thar is a rugged SUV with impressive off-roading capabilities and its first generation model was launched in India in 2010. A decade later, Mahindra rejuvenated the model for its second generation launch and since then, the Thar has captivated the off-roader SUV market by storm. In June 2024, the Thar marked a 37.88 per cent year-on-year increase in sales from the same period previous year and the model has garnered a cult following over the years. With 4x4 variants in hand and a five-door version in the works, the Mahindra Thar continues to be one of the most versatile offerings in the off-roader SUV segment.

Mahindra Thar Price:

Read More Read More Icon
Visual Comparison
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Thar.
VS
Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Marazzo
Select a feature you want to compare:
Wheel
Taillight
Dashboard
Headlight
Instrument Cluster
Grille
Steering Wheel
View more
Tap here to expand
Mahindra Thar Variants
Mahindra Thar price starts at ₹ 11.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.6 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Read More
Filter variants by:
All
Diesel
Petrol
Manual
Automatic
17 Variants Available
Thar AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD₹11.5 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD₹12.99 Lakhs*
1497 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD₹14.25 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD₹14.49 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
View More
Check Offers
Thar AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD₹14.99 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hill Hold Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
View More
Check Offers
Thar AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD₹15.15 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Vinyl
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD₹15.2 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
GPS Navigation System
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
View More
Check Offers
Thar Earth Edition Petrol MT 4WD₹15.4 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD₹15.9 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD₹15.95 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Thar Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD₹16.15 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Convertible Top Petrol AT 4WD₹16.65 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD₹16.8 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Thar Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD₹16.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Convertible Top Diesel AT 4WD₹17.29 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
Thar LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD₹17.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
Thar Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD₹17.6 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Visual display
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers

*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Mahindra Thar Brochure

Download brochure for:
  • Colours & Specs
  • Detailed info on specs & features

Mahindra Thar Expert Review

4 out of 5

Pros

Solid road presence and body stylingAuthentic 4X4 capabilitiesAutomatic transmission is a boon

Cons

Bumpy ride quality at speedsMinimal cargo area in the boot

Thar never really tried to please everyone at all times in its over a decade of being present on Indian roads. It had a boxy appearance with serious off-road capabilities to back it all up with and was more of an SUV than many can ever claim to be. And yet, Thar has been more of an emotion, more a desire here rather than just another name or just another car. It never really hit meteoric heights in sales charts because it was felt best admired from a distance for its robust and rugged capabilities. As the saying goes, everyone wants a rebel, just not in their house.

READ MORE

Mahindra Thar Images

25 images
View All Thar Images

Mahindra Thar Colours

Mahindra Thar is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Everest white
Rage red
Deep grey
Desert fury
Stealth black
Mahindra Thar Safety Ratings

The Mahindra Thar has been awarded 4 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 4 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Mahindra Thar Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsNo
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage8 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1497-2184 cc
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
SunroofNo
View all Thar specs and features

Mahindra Thar comparison with similar cars

Mahindra Thar
Mahindra Marazzo
Honda Elevate
Hyundai Creta
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Skoda Kushaq
Volkswagen Taigun
MG Astor
Tata Curvv
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹11.5 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹14.59 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.91 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.11 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹13.62 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10.99 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.7 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹10 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹11.42 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.3
109 Reviews
User Rating
5.0
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
127 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
4 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.8
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
39 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
31 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Power
130 bhp
Power
121 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
130 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Power
138 bhp
Power
116 bhp
Power
91 bhp
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
300 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
220 Nm
Torque
260 Nm
Torque
122 Nm
Ground Clearance
226 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Ground Clearance
188 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
208 mm
Ground Clearance
210 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
4585
Length
4312 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4456 mm
Length
4225 mm
Length
4221 mm
Length
4323 mm
Length
4308 mm
Length
4345 mm
Height
1844 mm
Height
1774
Height
1650 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1995 mm
Height
1612 mm
Height
1612 mm
Height
1650 mm
Height
1630 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1866
Width
1790 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1820 mm
Width
1760 mm
Width
1760 mm
Width
1809 mm
Width
1810 mm
Width
1795 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.25
Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Turning Radius
5.3 metres
Turning Radius
5.05 metres
Turning Radius
5.6 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
190
Boot Space
458 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
385 litres
Boot Space
385 litres
Boot Space
488 litres
Boot Space
500 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingThar vs MarazzoThar vs ElevateThar vs CretaThar vs Scorpio ClassicThar vs KushaqThar vs TaigunThar vs AstorThar vs CurvvThar vs Grand Vitara
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Malwa Mahindra
PLOT NO 19 BLOCK NO 62, UPPER GROUND FLOOR, KAROL BAGH, NEW ROHTAK ROAD, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
+91 - 9205666545
Indraprastha Automobiles
I-5 N 6, DSIDC COMPLEX, Rohtak Road, PEERA GARHI, NEAR UDYOG NAGAR, METRO STATION, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra
WAZIRPUR INDUSTRIAL AREA, B-72/4, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Mahindra Thar Videos

Mahindra Thar.e Concept EV first look: The future of electric off-road SUVs?
16 Aug 2023
Mahindra Thar 2020: To buy or not to buy
24 Sept 2020

Popular Mahindra Cars

View all Mahindra Cars
View all Upcoming Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Thar EMI

Select Variant:
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹ 11.5 Lakhs*
Select Variant
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹11.5 Lakhs*
LX Hard Top Diesel MT RWD
1497 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹12.99 Lakhs*
LX Hard Top Petrol AT RWD
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹14.25 Lakhs*
AX (O) Convertible Top Petrol MT 4WD
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹14.49 Lakhs*
AX (O) Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹14.99 Lakhs*
AX (O) Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15.15 Lakhs*
LX Hard Top Petrol MT 4WD
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹15.2 Lakhs*
Earth Edition Petrol MT 4WD
1997 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹15.4 Lakhs*
LX Convertible Top Diesel MT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15.9 Lakhs*
LX Hard Top Diesel MT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹15.95 Lakhs*
Earth Editon Diesel MT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Manual
₹16.15 Lakhs*
LX Convertible Top Petrol AT 4WD
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹16.65 Lakhs*
LX Hard Top Petrol AT 4WD
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹16.8 Lakhs*
Earth Editon Petrol AT 4WD
1997 cc | Petrol | Automatic
₹16.99 Lakhs*
LX Convertible Top Diesel AT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹17.29 Lakhs*
LX Hard Top Diesel AT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹17.4 Lakhs*
Earth Editon Diesel AT 4WD
2184 cc | Diesel | Automatic
₹17.6 Lakhs*
EMI ₹21237.7/ month
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Customise EMI

Mahindra Thar User Reviews & Ratings

3.96
109 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
6
4 & above
101
5 rating
2
Write a Review
Thar Tough Build
The solid construction of the Thar ensures durability. It feels safe and sturdy, perfect for long and adventurous journeys.By: Dhruv Pathak (Feb 18, 2025)
Read Full Review
Cool for City Drives
While known for off-roading, the Thar is also cool for city drives. Its compact size and looks make it a versatile choice.By: Himanshu Bhardwaj (Feb 18, 2025)
Read Full Review
Off Roading King
Nothing beats the Thar when it comes to off-roading. It handles rough terrains like a pro and gives you confidence in every drive.By: Meenakshi Chauhan (Feb 18, 2025)
Read Full Review
Unique Driving Feel
Driving the Thar is a different experience altogether. Its elevated seating and powerful engine give a commanding feel on the road.By: Sneha Arora (Feb 18, 2025)
Read Full Review
Stylish and Strong
The Thar has a unique, bold look that turns heads. It’s a great combination of style and strength, making it stand out on the road.By: Preeti Dubey (Feb 6, 2025)
Read Full Review
Read all Reviews

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Diesel Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars
Best Mileage Cars
Automatic Cars
Cars & BikesNew CarsMahindra CarsMahindra Thar