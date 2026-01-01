|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 2.0 mStallion Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹18.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar OG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 8 colour options: Stealth Black, Tango Red, Jeans Blue, Galaxy Grey, Artemis Silver, Battleship Grey, Deep Forest, Everest White.
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 159 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 330 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Thar OG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Tata Sierra priced between ₹11.49 Lakhs - 21.59 Lakhs.
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and Front AC.