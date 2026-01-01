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Mahindra Thar OG Front Left View
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Mahindra Thar OG Steering Wheel View
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Mahindra Thar OG Ac And Heater Adjustment Rest
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Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
18.80 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mahindra Thar OG Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionBoth
View all Thar OG specs and features

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Prices

The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC), equipped with a 2.0 mStallion Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹18.80 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Mileage

All variants of the Thar OG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Colours

The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is available in 8 colour options: Stealth Black, Tango Red, Jeans Blue, Galaxy Grey, Artemis Silver, Battleship Grey, Deep Forest, Everest White.

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Engine and Transmission

The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 159 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 330 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Thar OG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Tata Sierra priced between ₹11.49 Lakhs - 21.59 Lakhs.

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specs & Features

The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Daytime Running Lights, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control, Heater and Front AC.

Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Price

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹18.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,09,000
RTO
1,76,900
Insurance
93,500
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,79,900
EMI@40,406/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.0 mStallion Petrol
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
330 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
159 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Spare Wheel
Alloy (255/60R19), Tailgate Mounted
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R19
Wheels
Diamond-Cut Alloy Wheels
Rear Suspension
Multilink Solid Rear Axle with Watt’s Link
Front Suspension
Independent Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Over Damper & Stabiliser Bar
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R19

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
4 Person
Doors
3 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
50 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
232 mm
Length
3995 mm
Wheelbase
2450 mm
Height
1870 mm
Width
1855 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Drive Modes Names
2 - Zip & Zoom
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Low fuel level warning
Clock
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Ladder Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front Only
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes

Off Road Capabilities

Brake Locking Differential
Yes
Roll Cage
Yes
Approach Angle
40 Degree
Water Wading Depth
650 mm
Departure Angle
36 Degree
Rampover Angle
26.4 Degree
Welded Tow Hooks
Front & Rear

Safety

Airbags
6 Airbags, Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Manual)
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Mahindra Thar OG ZXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC) EMI
EMI36,366 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
16,91,910
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
16,91,910
Interest Amount
4,90,035
Payable Amount
21,81,945

Mahindra Thar OG other Variants

Thar OG AXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,32,000
RTO
1,41,000
Insurance
52,003
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,25,503
EMI@26,341/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Thar OG LXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹15.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,99,000
RTO
1,74,375
Insurance
61,829
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,35,704
EMI@33,008/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual

₹16.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,86,875
Insurance
65,510
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,51,885
EMI@35,505/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG LXT 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹17.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,77,000
RTO
1,59,700
Insurance
88,410
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,25,610
EMI@37,090/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG LXT 4WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹18.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,60,000
RTO
1,72,000
Insurance
91,610
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,24,110
EMI@39,207/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG LXT 4WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual

₹19.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,43,000
RTO
2,21,375
Insurance
94,811
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,59,686
EMI@42,121/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG LXT 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹19.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,000
RTO
2,22,125
Insurance
95,042
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,66,667
EMI@42,271/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG ZXT 4WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Manual

₹19.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,60,000
RTO
1,82,000
Insurance
95,466
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,37,966
EMI@41,654/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG LXT 4WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,23,000
RTO
1,88,300
Insurance
97,896
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,09,696
EMI@43,196/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG ZXT 2WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
2,34,625
Insurance
98,899
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,83,024
EMI@44,772/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG ZXT 4WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Manual

₹20.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,49,000
RTO
2,34,625
Insurance
98,899
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,83,024
EMI@44,772/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG ZXT 4WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,75,000
RTO
1,93,500
Insurance
99,901
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,68,901
EMI@44,469/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG LXT 4WD Diesel 2.0L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹20.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,00,000
RTO
1,88,300
Insurance
97,896
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,86,696
EMI@44,851/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Thar OG ZXT 4WD Diesel 2.2L Turbo Automatic (TC)

₹22.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,99,000
RTO
2,53,375
Insurance
1,04,683
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,57,558
EMI@48,524/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra Thar OG Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.5 Lakhs
Thar OGvsHector
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.59 Lakhs
+1
Thar OGvsSierra
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 Lakhs
+2
Thar OGvsElevate
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.79 - 15.5 Lakhs
+2
Thar OGvsAstor
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.31 - 20.31 Lakhs
+3
Thar OGvsUrban Cruiser Hyryder

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