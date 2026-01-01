|Engine
|2184 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Both
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual, equipped with a 2.2L I4 mHawk and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, is listed at ₹16.52 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Thar OG offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is available in 8 colour options: Stealth Black, Tango Red, Jeans Blue, Galaxy Grey, Artemis Silver, Battleship Grey, Deep Forest, Everest White.
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override. This unit makes 150 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 330 Nm @ 1500 rpm of torque.
In the Thar OG's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Tata Sierra priced between ₹11.49 Lakhs - 21.59 Lakhs.
The Thar OG ZXT 2WD Diesel 1.5L Turbo Manual has Steering Adjustment, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Follow me home headlamps, Parking Sensors, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Cruise Control and Heater.