Mahindra Thar Facelift is priced at Rs. 12 - 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).
Mahindra Thar Facelift comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.
Mahindra Thar Facelift rivals are Mahindra Thar, Honda Elevate, Renault Bigster, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.
Category Average: 1498.0 cc
Thar Facelift: 1497.0 cc
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1497 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
*Expected price
The Mahindra Thar Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12-18 Lakhs.
The Mahindra Thar Facelift is expected to launch on 25th Sept 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1497 cc segment.
The Mahindra Thar Facelift features a 1497 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.
The Mahindra Thar Facelift faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Honda Elevate in the 1497 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.
Latest Cars in India 2025
Popular Cars in India 2025
Upcoming Cars in India 2025