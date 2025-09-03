Thar FaceliftImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Mahindra Thar Facelift Front Left Side
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA Thar Facelift

₹12 - 18 Lakhs*Expected price
Mahindra Thar Facelift Price:

Mahindra Thar Facelift is priced at Rs. 12 - 18 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi).

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Mahindra Thar Facelift?

Mahindra Thar Facelift comes in petrol engine options, comes with 1497 cc engine, and features a SUV body type.

Which are the major rivals of Mahindra Thar Facelift?

Mahindra Thar Facelift rivals are Mahindra Thar, Honda Elevate, Renault Bigster, MG Astor, Volkswagen Taigun, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara.

Thar Facelift Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1498.0 cc

Thar Facelift: 1497.0 cc

Mahindra Thar Facelift Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Thar Facelift.
VS
Mahindra Thar Facelift
Honda Elevate
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left Side
Mahindra Thar Facelift Alternatives

Mahindra Thar

11.5 - 17.62 Lakhs
Honda Elevate

11.91 - 16.93 Lakhs
UPCOMING

Renault Bigster

13 - 18 Lakhs
MG Astor

11.48 - 17.73 Lakhs
Volkswagen Taigun

11.8 - 19.83 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

11.42 - 20.68 Lakhs
Mahindra Thar Facelift Images

1 images
View All Thar Facelift Images

Mahindra Thar Facelift Specifications and Features

Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
Koncept Automobiles
A-24, Lajpat Nagar-4, Near Max Hospital, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
+91 - 7290055631
Shiva Mahindra
Shop No. 130-133, South Court Mall, Saket District Centre, District Centre, Sector 6, Saket, New Delhi, Delhi 110017
+91 - 7669783667
Koncept Automobiles
No. B-2/16, Safdarjung Enclave, Block B 2, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
+91 - 7290055630
See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi
Popular Mahindra Cars

Explore Other Options

SUV Cars
SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Upcoming SUV Cars

Mahindra Thar Facelift FAQs

What is the expected price of Mahindra Thar Facelift?

The Mahindra Thar Facelift is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 12-18 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Mahindra Thar Facelift?

The Mahindra Thar Facelift is expected to launch on 25th Sept 2025, introducing a new addition to the 1497 cc segment.

What are the key specifications and features of Mahindra Thar Facelift?

The Mahindra Thar Facelift features a 1497 cc engine. It has a manual transmission.

Which are the competitors of Mahindra Thar Facelift?

The Mahindra Thar Facelift faces competition from the likes of Mahindra Thar and Honda Elevate in the 1497 cc segment, providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

