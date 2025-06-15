Thar 3-Door Launch Date

The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.

Thar 3-Door Launch Price

It is expected to launch with a price of ₹12 - 15 Lakhs*.

Specs and Features

The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to be laced with the following specifications and features:

Engine: 1497 cc

Transmission: Manual

FuelType: Petrol

Thar 3-Door Rivals

Mahindra Thar, Honda Elevate, Nissan Juke, Hyundai Creta and Volkswagen Taigun are sought to be the major rivals to Mahindra Thar 3-Door.