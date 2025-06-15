Thar 3-DoorImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Mahindra Thar 3-Door
UPCOMING

MAHINDRA Thar 3-Door

Exp. Launch on 15 Jun 2025

₹12 - 15 Lakhs*Expected price
Thar 3-Door Expected Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1498.0 cc

Thar 3-Door: 1497.0 cc

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Latest Update

Thar 3-Door Launch Date

The Mahindra Thar 3-Door is expected to launch on 15th Jun 2025.

Thar 3-Door Launch Price

It is expected to launch

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Images

Mahindra Thar 3-Door Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSUV
TransmissionManual
Engine1497 cc
Fuel TypePetrol

Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Malwa Mahindra
PLOT NO 19 BLOCK NO 62, UPPER GROUND FLOOR, KAROL BAGH, NEW ROHTAK ROAD, New Delhi, Delhi 110005
+91 - 9205666545
Indraprastha Automobiles
I-5 N 6, DSIDC COMPLEX, Rohtak Road, PEERA GARHI, NEAR UDYOG NAGAR, METRO STATION, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra
WAZIRPUR INDUSTRIAL AREA, B-72/4, New Delhi, Delhi 110052
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Ashok Nagar
D-4/885, Main Wazirabad Road, Ashok Nagar, Khasra No. 1021/719, New Delhi, Delhi 110094
+91 - 9650329363
Indraprastha Mahindra Narela
Khasra No. 42/12, Ground Floor, Main, Safiabad Rd, Narela, Gautam Colony, New Delhi, Delhi 110040
+91 - 8130390900
Indraprastha Mahindra Peeragarhi
11/175, Peeragarhi Workshop, F-6 Udyog Nagar, Rohtak Road Industrial Area, Near To Udyog Vihar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110041
+91 - 8130390900
See All Mahindra Dealers in Delhi

