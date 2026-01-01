hamburger icon
Mahindra Scorpio N Front Left Side
Mahindra Scorpio N Front Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio N Front View
Mahindra Scorpio N Grille
Mahindra Scorpio N Headlight
Mahindra Scorpio N Left Side View
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR

4.5 out of 5
25.51 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio N Key Specs
Mileage15.94 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Prices

The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR, equipped with a 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹25.51 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Scorpio N deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.94 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Colours

The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR is available in 5 colour options: Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, Napoli Black.

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR features a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm of torque.

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scorpio N's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Specs & Features

The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Rear Reading Lamp, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Heater and Cruise Control.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Price

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR

₹25.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,51,300
RTO
2,84,912
Insurance
1,14,412
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,51,124
EMI@54,834/mo
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2L I4 mHawk 130
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
15.94 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
172 bhp @ 3500 rpm
Drivetrain
4WD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
255 / 60 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT’s Linkage with FDD & MTV-CL
Rear Tyres
255 / 60 R18

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4662 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1857 mm
Width
1917 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Dual Zone
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Rub - Strips
Silver
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front (With Pinch Guard) & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Chrome
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Scuff Plates
Yes
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
All
Boot-lid Opener
Internal with Remote
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired + Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wired + Wireless)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
4
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
8 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
No

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
Yes
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
Electronic
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
Manual Shift - Electronic
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leatherette
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Rear Armrest
Yes
Driver Seat Adjustment
10 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Interior Colours
Black/Brown
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR EMI
EMI49,350 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
22,96,011
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
22,96,011
Interest Amount
6,65,003
Payable Amount
29,61,014

Mahindra Scorpio N other Variants

Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)

₹15.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,49,000
RTO
1,44,020
Insurance
82,363
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,75,883
EMI@33,872/mo
Scorpio N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)

₹16.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,99,000
RTO
1,82,900
Insurance
84,175
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,66,575
EMI@35,821/mo
Scorpio N Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)

₹17.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,10,000
RTO
1,60,800
Insurance
88,834
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,60,134
EMI@37,832/mo
Scorpio N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR (E)

₹18.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,800
RTO
2,07,188
Insurance
90,434
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,922
EMI@39,719/mo
Scorpio N Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR

₹19.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,40,800
RTO
1,80,080
Insurance
94,726
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,16,106
EMI@41,185/mo
Scorpio N Z8 Select Petrol MT

₹19.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,58,800
RTO
1,81,880
Insurance
95,420
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,36,600
EMI@41,625/mo
Scorpio N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

₹19.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,65,000
RTO
2,19,450
Insurance
94,217
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,79,167
EMI@42,540/mo
Scorpio N Z4 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR

₹20.09 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,85,200
RTO
2,26,650
Insurance
96,438
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,08,788
EMI@43,177/mo
Scorpio N Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E)

₹20.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,31,400
RTO
2,32,425
Insurance
98,220
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,62,545
EMI@44,332/mo
Scorpio N Z8 Select Diesel MT 2WD

₹20.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,51,200
RTO
2,34,900
Insurance
98,983
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,85,583
EMI@44,827/mo
Scorpio N Z6 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR

₹21.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,84,300
RTO
2,39,038
Insurance
1,00,260
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,24,098
EMI@45,655/mo
Scorpio N Z8 Select Petrol AT

₹20.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,98,400
RTO
1,95,840
Insurance
1,00,804
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,95,544
EMI@45,041/mo
Scorpio N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD

₹21.95 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,45,600
RTO
2,46,700
Insurance
1,02,624
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,95,424
EMI@47,188/mo
Scorpio N Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

₹22.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,56,001
RTO
2,48,000
Insurance
1,03,025
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,07,526
EMI@47,448/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Petrol MT 7 STR

₹22.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,14,500
RTO
2,07,450
Insurance
1,05,281
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,27,731
EMI@47,883/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Petrol MT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹22.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,33,300
RTO
2,09,330
Insurance
1,06,006
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,49,136
EMI@48,343/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD MT 7 STR

₹23.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,52,200
RTO
2,60,025
Insurance
1,06,734
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,19,459
EMI@49,854/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD MT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹23.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,71,099
RTO
2,62,387
Insurance
1,07,463
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,41,449
EMI@50,327/mo
Scorpio N Z8 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR

₹23.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,65,988
Insurance
1,08,574
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,74,962
EMI@51,047/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR

₹23.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,900
RTO
2,15,990
Insurance
1,08,574
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,24,964
EMI@49,973/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹23.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,33,399
RTO
2,19,340
Insurance
1,09,866
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,63,105
EMI@50,792/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol MT 6 STR

₹23.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,38,100
RTO
2,19,810
Insurance
1,10,047
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,68,457
EMI@50,907/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Petrol AT 7 STR

₹23.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,48,500
RTO
2,20,850
Insurance
1,10,448
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,80,298
EMI@51,162/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR

₹24.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,52,201
RTO
2,72,525
Insurance
1,10,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,35,817
EMI@52,355/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹24.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,67,299
RTO
2,22,730
Insurance
1,11,173
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,01,702
EMI@51,622/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹24.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,71,100
RTO
2,74,888
Insurance
1,11,319
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,57,807
EMI@52,828/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR

₹24.76 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,87,101
RTO
2,76,888
Insurance
1,11,937
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,76,426
EMI@53,228/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD AT 7 STR

₹24.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,92,801
RTO
2,77,600
Insurance
1,12,156
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,83,057
EMI@53,371/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD AT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹25.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,11,700
RTO
2,79,962
Insurance
1,12,885
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,05,047
EMI@53,843/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR

₹24.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,48,501
RTO
2,30,850
Insurance
1,14,304
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,94,155
EMI@53,609/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 6 STR

₹25.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,66,399
RTO
2,32,640
Insurance
1,14,994
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,14,533
EMI@54,047/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹25.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,67,300
RTO
2,32,730
Insurance
1,15,029
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,15,559
EMI@54,069/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD MT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹25.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,70,200
RTO
2,87,275
Insurance
1,15,141
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,73,116
EMI@55,306/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR

₹25.99 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,92,800
RTO
2,90,100
Insurance
1,16,013
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,99,413
EMI@55,872/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹26.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,11,701
RTO
2,92,463
Insurance
1,16,741
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,21,405
EMI@56,344/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 6 STR

₹26.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,15,499
RTO
2,92,937
Insurance
1,16,888
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,25,824
EMI@56,439/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR

₹27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,84,000
RTO
2,97,412
Insurance
1,18,268
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,00,180
EMI@58,037/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹27.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,17,400
RTO
2,99,775
Insurance
1,18,997
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,36,672
EMI@58,822/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD AT 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹27.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,17,400
RTO
3,05,675
Insurance
1,20,817
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,44,392
EMI@58,988/mo
Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD AT 7 STR

₹27.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,29,000
RTO
3,03,312
Insurance
1,20,089
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,52,901
EMI@59,171/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR Carbon Edition

₹28.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,17,399
RTO
3,18,175
Insurance
1,24,674
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,60,748
EMI@61,489/mo
Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR

₹28.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,33,500
RTO
3,15,812
Insurance
1,23,945
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,73,757
EMI@61,768/mo
