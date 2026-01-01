|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|15.94 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD MT 7 STR Carbon Edition, equipped with a 2.2L I4 mHawk 130 and Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹23.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio N deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 15.94 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD MT 7 STR Carbon Edition is available in 5 colour options: Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, Napoli Black.
The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD MT 7 STR Carbon Edition is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears, Sport Mode. This unit makes 172 bhp @ 3500 rpm and 370 Nm @ 1500-3000 rpm of torque.
In the Scorpio N's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.
The Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 2WD MT 7 STR Carbon Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Door Ajar Warning, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rain-sensing Wipers, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start and 12V Power Outlets.