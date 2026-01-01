|Engine
|1997 cc
|Mileage
|12.12 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition, equipped with a 2.0L I4 mStallion 150 TGDi and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹25.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio N deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.12 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition is available in 5 colour options: Everest White, Dazzling Silver, Red Rage, Deep Forest, Napoli Black.
The Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Manual Override, Sport Mode. This unit makes 200 bhp @ 5000 rpm and 380 Nm @ 1750-3000 rpm of torque.
In the Scorpio N's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Mahindra Thar ROXX priced between ₹12.39 Lakhs - 22.25 Lakhs.
The Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control and Heater.