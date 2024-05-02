Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Nizamabad starts from Rs. 16.84 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 17.92 Lakhs in Nizamabad.
Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E).
The Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Nizamabad for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 16.84 - 17.92 Lakhs.
Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price breakup in Nizamabad includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is mainly compared to Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs in Nizamabad, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Nizamabad and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Nizamabad.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR ₹ 16.84 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR ₹ 17.32 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 17.44 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 17.92 Lakhs
