HT Auto

Mahindra Scorpio-N On Road Price in Etawah

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View
1/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Left Side
2/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Front Right Side
3/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Grille
4/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Headlight
5/18
Mahindra Scorpio-N Left Side
View all Images
6/18
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
15.49 - 28.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Etawah
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Scorpio-N Price in Etawah

Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Etawah starts from Rs. 15.87 Lakhs. The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 16.89 Lakhs in Etawah. Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹ 15.87 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹ 16.32 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.44 Lakhs
Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹ 16.89 Lakhs
...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variant Wise Price List in Etawah

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR
₹15.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,60,200
RTO
1,44,020
Insurance
82,426
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Etawah)
15,87,146
EMI@34,114/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR
₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
₹16.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mahindra Scorpio-N Alternatives

Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Alcazar Price in Etawah
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Thar ROXX Price in Etawah
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Seltos Price in Etawah
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
XUV700 Price in Etawah
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Creta Price in Etawah
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.35 - 17.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Thar Price in Etawah

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Mahindra Scorpio-N News

The Mahindra Thar Roxx comes in 5-seater capacity whereas the Scorpio N offers 6 and 7-seater options.
Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Comparing the 4x4 SUVs
8 Sept 2024
Tata Safari facelift was launched in India re-energising its rivalry with competitors including the Mahindra Scorpio N.
Tata Safari Pure (O) vs Mahindra Scorpio N Z8 Select: Which SUV is right for you
26 Aug 2024
Mahindra has expedited the production and deliveries for its Scorpio range of SUVs to bring down the open bookings significantly.
Mahindra Scorpio N and Classic open bookings down 33% at 58,000 in two months
22 Aug 2024
Mahindra has revealed most of the features the upcoming Thar Roxx five-door SUV will get through several teaser videos in the run-up to its official launch this Independence Day (August 15).
Will Mahindra Thar Roxx eat into popularity of XUV700, Scorpio-N? Check details
12 Aug 2024
Mahindra Scorpio-N and XUV700 share a lot of similarities in terms of features and specs. Both are priced in nearly similar range.&nbsp;
Mahindra XUV700 vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Which full size SUV is best for you
6 Aug 2024
View all
 Mahindra Scorpio-N News

Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV, which was launched earlier this year in India, has secured five-star rating at the Global NCAP crash test this week.
Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
Mahindra and Mahindra has launched the 2022 Scorpio-N SUV at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Mahindra Scorpio Classic retains the quintessential traits of the SUV in its new avatar, and is quite different from what its more modern version Scorpio-N has to offer. Mahindra hopes that Scorpio Classic will continue to be one of their best-selling models.
Mahindra Scorpio Classic: First Drive Review
3 Sept 2022
Veejay Nakra of Mahindra &amp; Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
5 Jul 2022
Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx SUV, the five-door version of the standard Thar, at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impression: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?
17 Aug 2024
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Tata Nexon CNG

Tata Nexon CNG

8.99 - 14.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
MG Windsor EV

MG Windsor EV

13.5 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.55 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS

2.25 Cr
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 20.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Kia Carnival 2024

Kia Carnival 2024

35 - 39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2024

80 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details