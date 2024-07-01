Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Coimbatore starts from Rs. 16.99 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Scorpio-N top variant goes up to Rs. 18.08 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
Mahindra Scorpio-N comes with a choice of 1997 cc Petrol and 2184 cc Diesel engine options.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E).
The Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price in Coimbatore for 1997 cc to 2184 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 16.99 - 18.08 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra Scorpio-N dealers and showrooms in Coimbatore for best offers.
Mahindra Scorpio-N on road price breakup in Coimbatore includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Scorpio-N is mainly compared to Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 11 Lakhs in Coimbatore, Kia Seltos which starts at Rs. 10.9 Lakhs in Coimbatore and Tata Curvv starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Coimbatore.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR ₹ 16.99 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR ₹ 17.47 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 17.60 Lakhs Mahindra Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E) ₹ 18.08 Lakhs
