Best in value for money

The Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol MT 7-seater is praised for its bold look and powerful road presence, making it a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts. Drivers find the petrol engine lively and strong, providing quick acceleration and confidence during overtaking. Inside, comfort is notable, especially for the front and middle row passengers, with supportive seating and effective cooling that handles the Indian climate well. While families appreciate the extra seats, the last row doesn't offer as much comfort for adults, which is something to consider for longer journeys. Owners often mention that fuel efficiency is on the lower side, especially in city traffic, leading to more frequent stops at petrol stations. The manual transmission works reliably but may feel a bit rough during gear shifts. Overall, this Scorpio combines style, performance

By: Akhilesh ( Aug 25, 2025 )