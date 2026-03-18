The Scorpio-N from Mahindra is equipped with a 57-litre fuel tank. On petrol versions powered by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine, it delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.17 kmpl. Diesel variants with the 2.2-litre mHawk engine offer 15.42 kmpl. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. For daily users, the diesel variant stands out as the ideal option, while the petrol variant caters to those prioritising stronger performance.
|Fuel Type
|Transmission
|ARAI Mileage
|Petrol
|Manual
|12.17 kmpl
|Diesel
|Manual
|15.94 kmpl
|Petrol
|Automatic
|12.12 kmpl
|Diesel
|Automatic
|15.42 kmpl
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