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MAHINDRA Scorpio N Mileage

₹13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Latest Updates on Mahindra Scorpio N Mileage

Mahindra Scorpio-N Fuel Wise Mileage

The Scorpio-N from Mahindra is equipped with a 57-litre fuel tank. On petrol versions powered by the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine, it delivers an ARAI-certified mileage of 12.17 kmpl. Diesel variants with the 2.2-litre mHawk engine offer 15.42 kmpl. All aforementioned mileage figures are ARAI-certified. Real-world fuel economy figures are expected to vary according to road conditions, traffic, and driving style. For daily users, the diesel variant stands out as the ideal option, while the petrol variant caters to those prioritising stronger performance.

Mahindra Scorpio N Fuel Wise Mileage

The Manual Petrol variant has a mileage of 12.17 kmpl. The Manual Diesel variant has a mileage of 15.94 kmpl. The Automatic Petrol variant has a mileage of 12.12 kmpl. The Automatic Diesel variant has a mileage of 15.42 kmpl.
Fuel TypeTransmissionARAI Mileage
PetrolManual12.17 kmpl
DieselManual15.94 kmpl
PetrolAutomatic12.12 kmpl
DieselAutomatic15.42 kmpl

Mahindra Scorpio N Variants Wise Mileage

Mahindra Scorpio N price starts at ₹ 13.49 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 24.34 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio N comes in 43 variants. Mahindra Scorpio N's top variant is Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR.
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Petrol
Diesel
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43 Variants Available
Scorpio N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
12.17 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹13.49 Lakhs*
Scorpio N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)
15.94 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
₹13.99 Lakhs*
Scorpio N Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)
12.17 kmpl Mileage (Company Claimed)
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
₹15.1 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Mahindra Scorpio N Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Mileage: 12.34-13.79 kmpl
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13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
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Mileage: 13-17 kmpl
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Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.25 Lakhs
+2
Mileage: 12.4 - 15.2 kmpl
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UPCOMING
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Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

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Mileage: 19.89 kmpl
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Tata Harrier

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12.89 - 25.25 Lakhs
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Mileage: 14.6-16.8 kmpl
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Hyundai Alcazar

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14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
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Mileage: 17.5-20.4 kmpl
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Mahindra Scorpio N Visual Comparison

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Mahindra Scorpio N User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Great Looks, Average Performance
It looks good and has a very rugged appeal. It sits somewhere between a comfortable family SUV and a hardcore off-roader. The ride quality could be smoother. It may not be very durable in the long run, as issues could arise after 5–7 years or around 50,000 km. The mileage is also not very impressive. However, it still manages to offer a strong and commanding road presence.
By: Rishi Malhotra (Mar 18, 2026)
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Comfortable driving
The Mahindra car offers a powerful and confident driving experience. The engine performance feels strong, especially on highways and rough roads. The high ground clearance and solid build quality make it suitable for Indian road conditions. Seating comfort is good, and long drives do not feel tiring. Overall, Mahindra cars are known for durability, strong performance, and reliability, making them a good choice for both city and highway use.
By: Satyam prajapati (Jan 17, 2026)
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Best Car for Long Drives
Good look, excellent mileage, great comfort, and superb seating. Best car with amazing features and impressive headlights.
By: madhusudan pareek (Nov 10, 2025)
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Best in value for money
The Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol MT 7-seater is praised for its bold look and powerful road presence, making it a popular choice among SUV enthusiasts. Drivers find the petrol engine lively and strong, providing quick acceleration and confidence during overtaking. Inside, comfort is notable, especially for the front and middle row passengers, with supportive seating and effective cooling that handles the Indian climate well. While families appreciate the extra seats, the last row doesn't offer as much comfort for adults, which is something to consider for longer journeys. Owners often mention that fuel efficiency is on the lower side, especially in city traffic, leading to more frequent stops at petrol stations. The manual transmission works reliably but may feel a bit rough during gear shifts. Overall, this Scorpio combines style, performance
By: Akhilesh (Aug 25, 2025)
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My lucky friend
The new Scorpio N feels like a proper upgrade. It still has that tough SUV vibe but now looks cleaner and more premium. On the road, it grabs attention with its bold design and solid stance. Step inside and you’ll notice how much better the cabin feels—nice materials, sunroof, decent space. The diesel engine pulls strong, and ride quality is much better now. It’s still a body-on-frame SUV, so a bit bumpy, but solid overall. The 4x4 version is great for off-roading. Mileage is okay, and boot space improves with the last row folded. A real SUV with modern touches.
By: Meenu (Aug 5, 2025)
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