Mahindra Scorpio-N Front View
MAHINDRA Scorpio-N

Launched in Jun 2022

4.4
7 Reviews
₹13.99 - 24.89 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scorpio-N Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1451.0 - 1956.0 cc

Scorpio-N: 1997.0 - 2184.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 16.01 kmpl

Scorpio-N: 13.67-18.57 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 157.64 bhp

Scorpio-N: 130.0 - 200.0 bhp

Mahindra Scorpio-N Latest Update

Introduction:

 The Mahindra Scorpio-N is a powerful and rugged SUV that has captured the D-segment SUV space by storm. Launched in 2022, this second-generation model is a significant upgrade over its predecessor, blending modern features with a bold, muscular design. The Scorpio-N quickly established itself as a dominant force in the SUV segment, known for its commanding presence, off-road capabilities, and upmarket interior.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Price: 

Priced from 13.85 lakh (ex-showroom) to 24.54 lakh (ex-showroom), the Mahindra Scorpio-N is another three-row SUV from the manufacturer that is capable of off-roading. The most affordable variant is the Z2 with the turbo-petrol mated to the manual. The Z8 Diesel 4x4 with the automatic stands to be the top-of-the-shelf variant in the range.

When was Mahindra Scorpio-N Launched? 

Mahindra Scorpio-N Variants
Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR₹13.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z2 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹14.35 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Hill Hold Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR₹14.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z2 Diesel MT 7 STR (E)₹14.75 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Hill Hold Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR₹15.64 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol MT 7 STR (E)₹15.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Hill Hold Control
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR₹16 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR (E)₹16.4 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Hill Hold Control
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR₹17.01 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z4 Petrol AT 7 STR₹17.2 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z8 Select Petrol MT₹17.34 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR₹17.7 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR₹18.16 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Hill Hold Control: Optional
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel MT 2WD₹18.19 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Scorpio-N Z4 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR (E)₹18.51 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Scorpio-N Z6 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR₹18.7 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Scorpio-N Z8 Select Petrol AT₹18.84 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Scorpio-N Z8 Petrol MT 7 STR₹18.99 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Petrol MT 7 STR Carbon Edition₹19.19 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Wireless Charger
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Select Diesel AT 2WD₹19.34 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR₹19.45 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹19.65 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Wireless Charger
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Petrol AT 7 STR₹20.5 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR₹20.69 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition₹20.7 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Wireless Charger
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Petrol MT 7 STR Carbon Edition₹20.89 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Petrol MT 6 STR₹20.94 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR₹20.98 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR₹21.1 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹21.18 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Wireless Charger
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹21.3 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 2WD 6 STR₹21.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR₹21.52 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹21.72 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR₹22.11 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Petrol AT 6 STR₹22.3 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Petrol AT 7 STR Carbon Edition₹22.31 Lakhs*
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Wireless Charger
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR₹22.56 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹22.76 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Wireless Charger
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 2WD 6 STR₹22.8 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR₹23.13 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR₹23.24 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel MT 4WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹23.33 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Manual
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Wireless Charger
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹23.44 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR₹24.69 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Cruise Control
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Scorpio-N Z8 L Diesel AT 4WD 7 STR Carbon Edition₹24.89 Lakhs*
2184 cc
Diesel
Automatic
Ventilated Seats: Front only
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Front & Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
Mahindra Scorpio-N Expert Review

4.5 out of 5

Pros

Strong visual cuesPremium cabinExhaustive feature listMultiple engine and transmission choices

Cons

Limited third-row spacePricey top variant

For well over two decades, the Mahindra Scorpio has been an indomitable force in the SUV market in India and its machismo image as a strong and no-nonsense vehicle has been highlighted as much by its many customers over these years as it has by Bollywood action thrillers that portray it as a physics-defying automotive engineering marvel. Is there anything that the Scorpio cannot do - fly, bite, roar and race? At a time when SUVs are a dime a dozen in the Indian passenger vehicle segment, Scorpio has thus far retained its inherent strengths of being a capable drive option without pampering its owner or passengers inside.

But evolution is inevitable, even among cars. Past laurels and claimed gravity-defying capabilities alone may not keep you going strong. And this is perhaps why Mahindra has been testing the new Scorpio for a considerable period of time, eventually launching it this past week as an entirely new package. Named Scorpio-N, the latest Scorpio will be sold alongside the existing model but apart from part of the name, has nothing in common with it. The Scorpio-N hopes to benefit from the moniker but is confident of paving its own special path forward and replicate the success that Mahindra has had with the updated Thar and the XUV700.

Mahindra Scorpio-N Images

Mahindra Scorpio-N Colours

Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in the 5 Colours in India.

Everest white
Dazzling silver
Red rage
Deep forest
Napoli black
Mahindra Scorpio-N Safety Ratings

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Mahindra Scorpio-N Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque300-370 Nm
Keyless EntryYes
Mileage13.67-18.57 kmpl
TransmissionManual,Automatic
Engine1997 - 2184 cc
Max Speed240 kmph
SunroofYes
Fuel TypePetrol,Diesel
Mahindra Scorpio-N comparison with similar cars

Mahindra Scorpio-N
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Tata Harrier
Hyundai Alcazar
MG Hector
Hyundai Creta N Line
MG Hector Plus
Hyundai Creta
Tata Safari
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹13.99 Lakhs*
₹12.99 Lakhs*
₹15 Lakhs*
₹14.99 Lakhs*
₹14 Lakhs*
₹16.82 Lakhs*
₹17.5 Lakhs*
₹11.11 Lakhs*
₹15.5 Lakhs*
User Rating
4.7
7 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
118 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
83 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
89 Reviews
User Rating
4.3
53 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
2 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.7
1 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
127 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
12 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
7
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
172 bhp
Power
182 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Power
114 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
158 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
113 bhp
Power
168 bhp
Torque
400 Nm
Torque
450 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
253 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
350 Nm
Length
4662 mm
Length
4695 mm
Length
4428 mm
Length
4605 mm
Length
4560 mm
Length
4699 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4720 mm
Length
4330 mm
Length
4668 mm
Height
1857 mm
Height
1755 mm
Height
1923 mm
Height
1718 mm
Height
1710 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1760 mm
Height
1635 mm
Height
1795 mm
Width
1917 mm
Width
1890 mm
Width
1870 mm
Width
1922 mm
Width
1800 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1835 mm
Width
1790 mm
Width
1922 mm
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
447 litres
Boot Space
445 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
587 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
155 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
420 litres
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Body Type
SUV
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Mahindra Scorpio-N Videos

Watch: Mahindra Scorpio-N scores perfect five at Global NCAP crash test
13 Dec 2022
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N: First Drive Review
6 Sept 2022
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
