|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|15 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
Scorpio Classic is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Scorpio Classic S11 (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 18.50 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission of S11 is 60 litres & Manual - 6 Gears respectively. It offers many features like Heater, Average Speed, Cabin-Boot Access, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and specs like:
