Mahindra Scorpio Classic S

3 out of 5
1/16
2/16
3/16
4/16
5/16
6/16
3 out of 5
14.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio Classic Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage15 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Scorpio Classic S Latest Updates

Scorpio Classic is a 7 seater SUV which has 2 variants. The price of Scorpio Classic S (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 14.39 Lakhs. The fuel capacity & transmission

  • Engine Type: 2.2 L mHawk
  • Max Torque: 300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
  • Transmission: Manual - 6 Gears
  • Fuel Tank Capacity: 60 litres
    • Mileage of S is 15 kmpl....Read More

    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Price

    S
    ₹14.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    2184 cc
    Diesel
    Manual
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    11,99,000
    RTO
    1,61,875
    Insurance
    77,689
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    14,39,064
    EMI@30,931/mo
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Engine
    2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
    Engine Type
    2.2 L mHawk
    Fuel Type
    Diesel
    Max Power (bhp@rpm)
    130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
    Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
    300 Nm @ 1600 rpm
    Mileage (ARAI)
    15 kmpl
    Driving Range
    900 Km
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Transmission
    Manual - 6 Gears
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Turbocharged
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
    Front Suspension
    Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
    Rear Suspension
    Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Drum
    Minimum Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Hydraulic)
    Wheels
    Steel Rims
    Spare Wheel
    Steel
    Front Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Rear Tyres
    235 / 65 R17
    Width
    1820 mm
    Length
    4456 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Wheelbase
    2680 mm
    Ground Clearance
    209 mm
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    7 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    3 Rows
    Fuel Tank Capacity
    60 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Manual)
    Front AC
    Common Fan Speed Control
    Rear AC
    Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest
    Third Row AC
    -
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    Co-Driver Only
    Cabin-Boot Access
    Yes
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Manual - Internal Only
    Parking Assist
    No
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    No
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    No
    Steering Adjustment
    Tilt
    12V Power Outlets
    1
    Instantaneous Consumption
    No
    Instrument Cluster
    Analogue - Digital
    Trip Meter
    Electronic 2 Trips
    Average Fuel Consumption
    No
    Average Speed
    No
    Distance to Empty
    No
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    No
    Gear Indicator
    No
    Shift Indicator
    No
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    With Key
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Seat Adjustment
    2 Way
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    No
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    No
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    No
    Body Kit
    Cladding - Black/Grey
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Black
    Scuff Plates
    No
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    No
    One Touch - Up
    No
    Adjustable ORVM
    Externally Adjustable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    No
    Rear Defogger
    No
    Rear Wiper
    No
    Exterior Door Handles
    Black
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    No
    Interior Door Handles
    Painted
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal
    Cup Holders
    No
    Driver Armrest Storage
    No
    Cooled Glove Box
    No
    Sunglass Holder
    No
    Third Row Cup Holders
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    75000
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    No
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    No
    Warranty (Years)
    2
    Headlights
    Halogen
    Automatic Head Lamps
    No
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Cornering Headlights
    No
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Daytime Running Lights
    No
    Fog Lights
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    No
    Puddle Lamps
    No
    Cabin Lamps
    Front and Rear
    Rear Reading Lamp
    No
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
    Display
    No
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    No
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    No
    Speakers
    No
    Steering mounted controls
    No
    Voice Command
    No
    GPS Navigation System
    No
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    No
    USB Compatibility
    No
    Aux Compatibility
    No
    AM/FM Radio
    No
    Wireless Charger
    No
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    iPod Compatibility
    No
    CD Player
    No
    Find My Car
    No
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    No
    Geo-Fence
    No
    Emergency Call
    No
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    No
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    No
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    No
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    No
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    No
    Alexa Compatibility
    No
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    No
    Brake Assist (BA)
    No
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    No
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    No
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    No
    NCAP Rating
    Not Tested
    Airbags
    2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    No
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    No
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    No
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    No
    Seat Belt Warning
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Third Row Seat Adjustment
    -
    Seat Upholstery
    Vinyl
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    No
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    No
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    3rd Row Seats Type
    Jump Seats
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    Grey and Black
    Rear Armrest
    No
    Folding Rear Seat
    Full
    Split Rear Seat
    No
    Split Third Row Seat
    No
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    Head-rests
    Front & Rear
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic S EMI
    EMI27,838 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    12,95,157
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    12,95,157
    Interest Amount
    3,75,122
    Payable Amount
    16,70,279

