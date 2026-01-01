|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S CC, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.44 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S CC is available in 5 colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S CC is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.
In the Scorpio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus priced between ₹11.41 Lakhs - 12.51 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S CC has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Cruise Control, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Average Speed, Average Fuel Consumption, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning and Distance to Empty.