Mahindra Scorpio Front Left Side
Mahindra Scorpio Front Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio Rear Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio Right Side Image
Mahindra Scorpio Front Right Side
Mahindra Scorpio Front Fog Lamp
Mahindra Scorpio S11 MT 7S

19.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage14.44 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Scorpio S11 MT 7S

Scorpio S11 MT 7S Prices

The Scorpio S11 MT 7S, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scorpio S11 MT 7S Mileage

All variants of the Scorpio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.44 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scorpio S11 MT 7S Colours

The Scorpio S11 MT 7S is available in 5 colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.

Scorpio S11 MT 7S Engine and Transmission

The Scorpio S11 MT 7S is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.

Scorpio S11 MT 7S vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scorpio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus priced between ₹11.41 Lakhs - 12.51 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.

Scorpio S11 MT 7S Specs & Features

The Scorpio S11 MT 7S has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.

Mahindra Scorpio S11 MT 7S Price

Scorpio S11 MT 7S

₹19.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,70,499
RTO
2,18,142
Insurance
70,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,59,984
EMI@42,128/mo
Mahindra Scorpio S11 MT 7S Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4456 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1995 mm
Width
1820 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
No
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Halogen
Fog Lights
Halogen - Front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Display
Touch-screen
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Rear Armrest
Yes
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
