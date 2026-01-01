|Engine
2184 cc
Mileage
14.44 kmpl
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹19.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.44 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S is available in 5 colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.
In the Scorpio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus priced between ₹11.41 Lakhs - 12.51 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.
The Scorpio S11 MT 7S has Cabin-Boot Access, Adjustable Cluster Brightness, Engine immobilizer, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Automatic Head Lamps, Integrated (in-dash) Music System, Cruise Control, Heater and Headlight & Ignition On Reminder.