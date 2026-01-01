|Engine
|2184 cc
|Mileage
|14.44 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Scorpio S MT 9STR, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.79 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.44 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio S MT 9STR is available in 5 colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.
The Scorpio S MT 9STR is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.
In the Scorpio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus priced between ₹11.41 Lakhs - 12.51 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.
The Scorpio S MT 9STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Reading Lamp and Headlight Height Adjuster.