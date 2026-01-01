hamburger icon
Mahindra Scorpio Front Left Side
1/17
Mahindra Scorpio Front Right Side
2/17
Mahindra Scorpio Rear Right Side
3/17
Mahindra Scorpio Right Side Image
4/17
Mahindra Scorpio Front Right Side
5/17
Mahindra Scorpio Front Fog Lamp
6/17

Mahindra Scorpio S MT 7STR

15.32 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
16 Offers Available
Mahindra Scorpio Key Specs
Engine2184 cc
Mileage14.44 kmpl
Fuel TypeDiesel
TransmissionManual
Scorpio S MT 7STR

Scorpio S MT 7STR Prices

The Scorpio S MT 7STR, equipped with a 2.2 L mHawk and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹15.32 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scorpio S MT 7STR Mileage

All variants of the Scorpio deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 14.44 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scorpio S MT 7STR Colours

The Scorpio S MT 7STR is available in 5 colour options: Galaxy Grey, Molten Red Rage, Stealth Black, Diamond White, Everest White.

Scorpio S MT 7STR Engine and Transmission

The Scorpio S MT 7STR is powered by a 2184 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 130 bhp @ 3750 rpm and 300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm of torque.

Scorpio S MT 7STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scorpio's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus priced between ₹11.41 Lakhs - 12.51 Lakhs or the Force Motors Gurkha priced between ₹16.75 Lakhs - 18 Lakhs.

Scorpio S MT 7STR Specs & Features

The Scorpio S MT 7STR has Cabin-Boot Access, Gear Indicator, Heater, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Door Ajar Warning, Low Fuel Level Warning, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Rear Reading Lamp and Headlight Height Adjuster.

Mahindra Scorpio S MT 7STR Price

Scorpio S MT 7STR

₹15.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,97,700
RTO
1,71,543
Insurance
62,083
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,31,826
EMI@32,925/mo
16 offers Available
Close

Mahindra Scorpio S MT 7STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
300 Nm @ 1600-2800 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
14.44 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
130 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
2184 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC, Liquid Cooled
Fuel Type
Diesel

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4456 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1995 mm
Width
1820 mm

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
No
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Manual
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Tachometer
Analogue
Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
No
Central Locking
With Key

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Body Kit
Cladding - Black/Grey
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
No
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
Headlights
Halogen
Tail Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
No
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
No
Puddle Lamps
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000 km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
No
iPod Compatibility
No
Bluetooth Compatibility
No
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
No
Touch Screen Size
No
USB Compatibility
No
Voice Command
No

Telematics

Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
High-beam Assist
No
ADAS
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Vinyl
Driver Armrest
No
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Rear Armrest
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Split Rear Seat
No
Ventilated Seats
No
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)
Mahindra Scorpio S MT 7STR EMI
EMI29,632 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
13,78,643
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
13,78,643
Interest Amount
3,99,302
Payable Amount
17,77,945

Mahindra Scorpio other Variants

Scorpio S MT 9STR

₹15.79 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,19,399
RTO
1,76,925
Insurance
82,332
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,79,156
EMI@33,942/mo
Close

Scorpio S11 MT 7S

₹19.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,70,499
RTO
2,18,142
Insurance
70,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,59,984
EMI@42,128/mo
16 offers Available
View breakup

Scorpio S11 MT 7S CC

₹19.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,70,499
RTO
2,18,142
Insurance
70,843
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,59,984
EMI@42,128/mo
View breakup

