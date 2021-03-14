Home > Mahindra > Scorpio > Mahindra Scorpio On Road Price in Gangavathi

Mahindra Scorpio On Road Price in Gangavathi

Mahindra Scorpio Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Scorpio S5

₹ 15.97 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gangavathi

Ex Showroom Price
1,269,980
RTO
247,645
Insurance
79,045
On-Road Price
1,596,670
EMI

EMI Option Available!

Starts from ₹24,656*
Calculate EMI
Specifications Features
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
900 Km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15 kmpl
Drivetrain
RWD
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
140 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Diesel
Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Ground Clearance
209 mm
Length
4456 mm
Wheelbase
2680 mm
Height
1995 mm
Width
1820 mm
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Seating Capacity
7 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
60 litres
Scorpio S7

₹ 18.54 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gangavathi

Scorpio S9

₹ 19.32 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gangavathi

Scorpio S11

₹ 20.75 Lakhs On-Road Price in Gangavathi

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.

