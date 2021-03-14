Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)

3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats

Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)

Interior Colours Grey and Black

Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench

Folding Rear Seat Full

Seat Upholstery Fabric

Head-rests Front & Rear

Interiors Dual Tone

Front Seatback Pockets Yes

Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)