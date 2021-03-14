Mahindra Scorpio On Road Price in Athini Change City

Scorpio S5 ₹ 15.97 Lakhs On-Road Price in Athini Ex Showroom Price 1,269,980 RTO 247,645 Insurance 79,045 On-Road Price 1,596,670 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹24,656* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 2.2 L mHawk Others Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 900 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 15 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 140 bhp @ 3750 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.4 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar Front Suspension Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring Rear Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 209 mm Length 4456 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1995 mm Width 1820 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking With Key Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Body Kit Cladding - Body Coloured Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Externally Adjustable Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Black Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Black Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Storage Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 2 Warranty (Kilometres) 75000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Entertainment, Information & Communication Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Interior Colours Grey and Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Full Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Scorpio S7 ₹ 18.54 Lakhs On-Road Price in Athini Ex Showroom Price 1,480,216 RTO 287,317 Insurance 86,924 On-Road Price 1,854,457 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹24,656* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 2.2 L mHawk Others Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 900 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 15 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 140 bhp @ 3750 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.4 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar Front Suspension Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring Rear Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 209 mm Length 4456 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1995 mm Width 1820 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Manual) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Body Kit Cladding - Body Coloured Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable Power Windows Front & Rear Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Wiper Yes Rear Defogger Yes Storage Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 2 Warranty (Kilometres) 75000 Lighting Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes CD Player Yes Head Unit Size 2 Din Smart Connectivity Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Grey and Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Full Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Scorpio S9 ₹ 19.32 Lakhs On-Road Price in Athini Ex Showroom Price 1,540,163 RTO 302,629 Insurance 89,171 On-Road Price 1,931,963 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹24,656* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 2.2 L mHawk Others Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 900 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 15 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 140 bhp @ 3750 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.4 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Wheels Steel Rims Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar Front Suspension Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring Rear Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 209 mm Length 4456 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1995 mm Width 1820 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Body Kit Cladding - Body Coloured Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Wiper Yes Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 2 Warranty (Kilometres) 75000 Lighting Cornering Headlights Passive Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen on front Follow me home headlamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Seat Belt Warning Yes Seats & Upholstery 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Grey and Black Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Folding Rear Seat Full Seat Upholstery Fabric Head-rests Front & Rear Interiors Dual Tone Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down) Driver Armrest Yes Scorpio S11 ₹ 20.75 Lakhs On-Road Price in Athini Ex Showroom Price 1,656,529 RTO 324,587 Insurance 93,531 On-Road Price 2,074,647 EMI Option Available! Starts from ₹24,656* Calculate EMI Specifications Features Engine & Transmission Engine Type 2.2 L mHawk Others Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop Driving Range 900 Km Max Torque (Nm@rpm) 320 Nm @ 1500 rpm Transmission Manual - 6 Gears Mileage (ARAI) 15 kmpl Drivetrain RWD Max Power (bhp@rpm) 140 bhp @ 3750 rpm Turbocharger/Supercharger Turbocharged Emission Standard BS 6 Engine 2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC Fuel Type Diesel Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres Minimum Turning Radius 5.4 metres Rear Brake Type Drum Spare Wheel Steel Front Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Wheels Alloy Wheels Steering Type Power assisted (Hydraulic) Front Brake Type Ventilated Disc Rear Suspension Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar Front Suspension Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring Rear Tyres 235 / 65 R17 Dimensions & Weight Ground Clearance 209 mm Length 4456 mm Wheelbase 2680 mm Height 1995 mm Width 1820 mm Capacity No of Seating Rows 3 Rows Seating Capacity 7 Person Doors 5 Doors Fuel Tank Capacity 60 litres Comfort & Convenience Steering Adjustment Tilt Cabin-Boot Access Yes Parking Sensors Rear Parking Assist Reverse Camera with Guidance Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors Co-Driver Only Air Conditioner Yes (Automatic Climate Control) Anti-glare Mirrors Manual - Internal Only Cruise Control Yes Heater Yes 12V Power Outlets 2 Headlight & Ignition On Reminder Yes Front AC Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest Instrumentation Adjustable Cluster Brightness Yes Tachometer Analogue Trip Meter Electronic 2 Trips Shift Indicator Yes Gear Indicator Yes Instrument Cluster Analogue - Digital Average Speed Yes Average Fuel Consumption Yes Door Ajar Warning Yes Clock Digital Low Fuel Level Warning Yes Distance to Empty Yes Locks & Security Engine immobilizer Yes Child Safety Lock Yes Speed Sensing Door Lock Yes Central Locking Remote Exterior Body-Coloured Bumpers Yes Roof Mounted Antenna Yes Body Kit Cladding - Body Coloured Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers Adjustable ORVM Electrically Adjustable Power Windows Front & Rear Turn Indicators on ORVM Yes Rain-sensing Wipers Yes Exterior Door Handles Body Coloured Interior Door Handles Painted Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs) Body Coloured Door Pockets Front & Rear Boot-lid Opener Internal Rear Wiper Yes Rear Defogger Yes One Touch - Up Driver Storage Sunglass Holder Yes Cup Holders Front Only Manufacturer Warranty Warranty (Years) 2 Warranty (Kilometres) 75000 Lighting Cornering Headlights Passive Headlights Halogen Projector Headlight Height Adjuster Yes Tail Lights LED Daytime Running Lights LED Cabin Lamps Front and Rear Fog Lights Halogen on front Follow me home headlamps Yes Automatic Head Lamps Yes Entertainment, Information & Communication AM/FM Radio Yes Steering mounted controls Yes Smart Connectivity Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes) iPod Compatibility Yes MP3 Playback Yes Bluetooth Compatibility Phone & Audio Streaming Speakers 4 Integrated (in-dash) Music System Yes USB Compatibility Yes GPS Navigation System Yes Voice Command Yes Aux Compatibility Yes Display Touch-screen Display Braking & Traction Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) Yes Safety Airbags 2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger) Seat Belt Warning Yes Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Yes Seats & Upholstery Rear Row Seat Adjustment 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down) Seat Upholstery Faux Leather Interiors Dual Tone Driver Armrest Yes Leather-wrapped Gear Knob Yes Rear Armrest Yes 3rd Row Seats Type Jump Seats Driver Seat Adjustment 8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down) Interior Colours Grey and Black Rear Passenger Seats Type Bench Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel Yes Folding Rear Seat Full Head-rests Front & Rear Front Seatback Pockets Yes Front Passenger Seat Adjustment 6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.