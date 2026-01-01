|Engine
|2198 cc
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Transmission
|Manual
The Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR, equipped with a mStallion TGDI / mHawk CRDi and Manual, is listed at ₹27.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio N offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR is available in 5 colour options: Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Oceanic, Stealth Black, Everest White.
The Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR is powered by a 2198 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 200 bhp (P) / 175 bhp (D) and 370-380 Nm (P) / 370-400 Nm (D) of torque.
In the Scorpio N's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 26.4 Lakhs.
The Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR has Remote Air Purifier Operation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cup Holders, Follow me home headlamps, Breakdown Assistance Call Button and Home-to-Car Connectivity.