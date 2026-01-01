|Engine
|1997 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR, equipped with a mStallion TGDI / mHawk CRDi and Automatic, is listed at ₹21.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Scorpio N offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR is available in 5 colour options: Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Oceanic, Stealth Black, Everest White.
The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 200 bhp (P) / 130 bhp (D) and 370 Nm (P) / 300 Nm (D) of torque.
In the Scorpio N's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 26.4 Lakhs.
The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater and Cruise Control.