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Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
21.81 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Mahindra Scorpio N Key Specs
Engine1997 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Scorpio N specs and features

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Prices

The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR, equipped with a mStallion TGDI / mHawk CRDi and Automatic, is listed at ₹21.81 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Mileage

All variants of the Scorpio N offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Colours

The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR is available in 5 colour options: Deep Forest, Galaxy Grey, Oceanic, Stealth Black, Everest White.

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Engine and Transmission

The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR is powered by a 1997 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 200 bhp (P) / 130 bhp (D) and 370 Nm (P) / 300 Nm (D) of torque.

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Scorpio N's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra XUV 7XO priced between ₹13.66 Lakhs - 24.92 Lakhs or the Tata Safari priced between ₹13.29 Lakhs - 26.4 Lakhs.

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Specs & Features

The Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR has Anti Theft Immobilisation, Cabin-Boot Access, Trip Meter, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors, Heater and Cruise Control.

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Price

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR

₹21.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,16,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,80,873
EMI@46,875/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
mStallion TGDI / mHawk CRDi
Others
Shift-by-Cable Tech
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
370 Nm (P) / 300 Nm (D)
Transmission
Automatic
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
200 bhp (P) / 130 bhp (D)
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1997 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Spare Wheel
235/65 R17 Steel
Front Tyres
245/65 R17
Wheels
Steel with Cover
Steering Type
Electric (P) / Hydraulic (D)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Front Suspension
Double Wishbone Suspension with Coil over Shocks
Rear Suspension
Pentalink Suspension with WATT's Linkage
Rear Tyres
245/65 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
786 L
Seating Capacity
7 Seater
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
57 L

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4662 mm
Wheelbase
2750 mm
Height
1857 mm
Width
1917 mm

Mobile Application Features

Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt Function
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Yes
Air Conditioner
Manual AC
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual Day/Night
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
12V Power Outlets
3rd Row
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Vent

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Yes
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
10.66 cm Monochrome
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
Manual

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
Black Cladding
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electric
Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Driver Side
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Black
Interior Door Handles
Black
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Colored
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
One Touch - Up
Driver Side
Boot-lid Opener
Manual Tailgate

Storage

Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
Yes

Lighting

Headlights
Dual Barrel MFR
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Tall Stacked LED Tail Lamps
Cabin Lamps
1st & 2nd Row
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3 Years
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Standard Warranty
Warranty (Kilometres)
1,00,000 km
Battery Warranty (Years)
Standard 1 Year

Off Road Capabilities

Brake Locking Differential
Yes (4WD)
Water Wading Depth
500 mm (Approx)
Welded Tow Hooks
Yes (Front & Rear)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Audio + Cruise
Smart Connectivity
Basic
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Speakers
4 Speakers
Bluetooth Compatibility
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
20.32 cm
MP3 Playback
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Phone Link
Touch Screen Size
20.32 cm
USB Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touchscreen
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes (AT/4WD)
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes (AT/4WD)
Hill Descent Control
Yes (AT/4WD)
Four-Wheel-Drive
Option (MT)
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags( Front)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
Yes
Child Seat Anchor Points
ISOFIX / i-SIZE
Seat Belt Warning
Yes (All Seats)
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Global NCAP)

Seats & Upholstery

Third Row Seat Adjustment
Fold & Tumble
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
Fold & Tumble
Split Third Row Seat
Single Bench Fold
Seat Upholstery
Dark Fabric
Interiors
Dark Theme
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Bench
Split Rear Seat
60:40 Split
Driver Seat Adjustment
Manual Height
Interior Colours
Dark Theme
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Folding Rear Seat
Fold & Tumble
Head-rests
Adjustable
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
Manual
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Mahindra Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Automatic 7 STR EMI
EMI42,188 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
19,62,785
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
19,62,785
Interest Amount
5,68,489
Payable Amount
25,31,274

Mahindra Scorpio N other Variants

Scorpio N Z2 Petrol Manual 7 STR

₹18.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,69,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,33,873
EMI@39,417/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Scorpio N Z2 Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹18.84 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,19,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,83,873
EMI@40,492/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z4 Petrol Manual 7 STR

₹20.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,57,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,21,873
EMI@43,458/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z4 Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹20.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,12,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,76,873
EMI@44,640/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z6 Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹21.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,17,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,81,873
EMI@46,897/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z4 Diesel Automatic 7 STR

₹22.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,68,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,32,873
EMI@47,993/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 S Petrol Manual 7 STR

₹22.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,79,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,43,873
EMI@48,230/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z4 Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR

₹22.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,03,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,67,873
EMI@48,745/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 S Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹23.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,79,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,43,873
EMI@50,379/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z6 Diesel Automatic 7 STR

₹23.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,82,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,46,873
EMI@50,443/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 S Petrol Automatic 7 STR

₹23.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,26,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,90,873
EMI@51,389/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹24.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,86,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,50,873
EMI@52,679/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 S Diesel Automatic 7 STR

₹24.54 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,89,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
24,53,873
EMI@52,743/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 T Petrol Manual 7 STR

₹25.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,38,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,02,873
EMI@53,797/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹25.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,65,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,29,873
EMI@54,377/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol Manual 7 STR

₹25.96 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,31,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
25,95,873
EMI@55,795/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 Diesel Automatic 7 STR

₹26.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,41,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,05,873
EMI@56,010/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol Manual 6 STR

₹26.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,69,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,33,873
EMI@56,612/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 T Petrol Automatic 7 STR

₹26.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,75,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,39,873
EMI@56,741/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Manual 7 STR

₹26.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
21,99,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,63,873
EMI@57,257/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel Automatic 7 STR

₹26.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,25,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
26,89,873
EMI@57,816/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Manual 6 STR

₹27.12 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,47,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,11,873
EMI@58,289/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR

₹27.51 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,86,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,50,873
EMI@59,127/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol Automatic 7 STR

₹27.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
22,87,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,51,873
EMI@59,148/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Petrol Automatic 6 STR

₹27.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,05,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
27,69,873
EMI@59,535/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Automatic 7 STR

₹28.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,49,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,13,873
EMI@60,481/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel Automatic 6 STR

₹28.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
23,80,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,44,873
EMI@61,147/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel 4WD Manual 7 STR

₹28.90 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,25,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
28,89,873
EMI@62,115/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 T Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR

₹29.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
24,39,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
29,03,873
EMI@62,416/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Scorpio N Z8 L Diesel 4WD Automatic 7 STR

₹30.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
25,49,000
RTO
3,34,625
Insurance
1,29,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
30,13,873
EMI@64,780/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Mahindra Scorpio N Alternatives

Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
+2
Scorpio NvsXUV 7XO
Tata Safari

Tata Safari

13.29 - 26.4 Lakhs
+2
Scorpio NvsSafari
Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar

14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
+3
Scorpio NvsAlcazar
MG Hector Plus

MG Hector Plus

17.49 - 19.69 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsHector Plus
Force Motors Gurkha

Force Motors Gurkha

16.75 - 18 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsGurkha
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

10.91 - 20.11 Lakhs
Scorpio NvsCreta

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