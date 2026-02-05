hamburger icon
Scorpio 2014-2022MileageImages
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Front Right Side
1/25
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Front View
2/25
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Left Side View
3/25
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Rear Left Side
4/25
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Rear Right Side
5/25

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Specifications

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
11.99 - 17.15 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Specs

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Scorpio ...Read More

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
S11
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
319 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Mileage (ARAI)
15
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
137 bhp @ 3750 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
2.2 L mHawk
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
900
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Diesel
Engine
2179 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
235 / 65 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Hydraulic)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Mulit-link Coil Spring Suspension with Anti-Roll Bar
Front Suspension
Double Wish-bone Type, Independent Front Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
235 / 65 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Ground Clearance
209
Length
4456
Wheelbase
2680
Height
1995
Width
1820

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
3
Seating Capacity
7
Doors
5
Fuel Tank Capacity
60

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Blower, Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Rear row

Seat Adjustment
2 Way

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Remote

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
Cladding - Body Coloured
Sunroof / Moonroof
No

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
No
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Painted
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
No
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
No
Cup Holders
Front Only
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
2
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
75000

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
Passive
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
No
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Fog Lights
Halogen on front
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
4
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
No
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
No

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Faux Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
Yes
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
Jump Seats
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Grey and Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
Full
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Hector Specs
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.39 - 22.25 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Thar ROXX Specs
Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

11.6 - 16.67 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Elevate Specs
UPCOMING
Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
MG Astor

MG Astor

9.65 - 15.16 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Astor Specs
Volkswagen Taigun

Volkswagen Taigun

11.42 - 19.19 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Taigun Specs

News

View all
  News

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Variants & Price List

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022's top variant is S11

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Scorpio 2014-2022 S3 Plus
11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S5
13.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S7
15.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S9
15.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S11
17.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer:The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Mahindra Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mahindra Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra XUV 7XO

Mahindra XUV 7XO

13.66 - 24.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.99 - 20.19 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus

4.18 - 4.47 Cr
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Scorpio N

Mahindra Scorpio N

13.49 - 24.34 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

Volkswagen Taigun Facelift

12 - 21 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details