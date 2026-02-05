Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Specifications

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Scorpio 2014-2022 measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Scorpio 2014-2022 is 209. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less