Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Specifications

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comes in five diesel variant options. It comes with Manual transmission. It is a seven-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 15.4 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. The Scorpio 2014-2022 measures 4,456 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The ground clearance of Scorpio 2014-2022 is 209. A seven-seat model, Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 sits in the SUV segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022's top variant is S11
Scorpio 2014-2022 S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S5
₹13.07 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S7
₹15.36 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S9
₹15.88 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S11
₹17.15 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Popular Mahindra Cars
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Cars in India 2026
Popular Cars in India 2026
Upcoming Cars in India 2026