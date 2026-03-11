Specs & FeaturesMileageImages
1/25
DISCONTINUED

MAHINDRA Scorpio 2014-2022

11.99 - 17.15 Lakhs*Last recorded price
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 is discontinued and no longer produced.
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    1997 - 2523 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    15.4 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    120 bhp
  • Fuel iconFuel
    Petrol
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    280 Nm
  • DriveTrain iconDrive Train
    RWD
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Variants

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 17.15 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comes in 5 variants. Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022's top variant is S11.
5 Variants Available
Scorpio 2014-2022 S3 Plus
₹11.99 Lakhs*
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S5
₹13.07 Lakhs*
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
Scorpio 2014-2022 S7
₹15.36 Lakhs*
2179 cc
Diesel
Manual
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Scorpio 2014-2022.
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 comparison with similar cars

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 CAR - main product image
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022
MG Hector CAR image for comparison
MG Hector
Mahindra Thar ROXX CAR image for comparison
Mahindra Thar ROXX
Honda Elevate CAR image for comparison
Honda Elevate
MG Astor CAR image for comparison
MG Astor
Volkswagen Taigun CAR image for comparison
Volkswagen Taigun
₹11.99 Lakhs*
₹11.99 Lakhs*
₹12.39 Lakhs*
₹11.6 Lakhs*
₹9.65 Lakhs*
₹11.42 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.2
726 Reviews
User Rating
4.6
267 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
45 Reviews
User Rating
4.1
3 Reviews
User Rating
4.9
3 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
4/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
5/5
Power
137 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
108 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Torque
319 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Torque
250 Nm

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Images

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Image 1
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Image 2
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Image 3
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Image 4

News

  News

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Specifications and Features

Rear AC VentsYes
Body TypeSUV
AirbagsYes
Max Torque280 Nm
Mileage15.4 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Engine1997-2523 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Mileage

Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 S3 Plus comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.

Select Variant:
S3 Plus
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Diesel
Manual
15

