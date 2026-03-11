Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 Key Specs
- Engine1997 - 2523 cc
- Mileage15.4 kmpl
- Power120 bhp
- FuelPetrol
- Max Torque280 Nm
- Drive TrainRWD
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022
₹11.99 Lakhs*
₹11.99 Lakhs*
₹12.39 Lakhs*
₹11.6 Lakhs*
₹9.65 Lakhs*
₹11.42 Lakhs*
User Rating
-
User Rating
726 Reviews
User Rating
267 Reviews
User Rating
45 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
User Rating
3 Reviews
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
Power
137 bhp
Power
141 bhp
Power
172 bhp
Power
119 bhp
Power
108 bhp
Power
148 bhp
Torque
319 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
Torque
370 Nm
Torque
145 Nm
Torque
144 Nm
Torque
250 Nm
|Rear AC Vents
|Yes
|Body Type
|SUV
|Airbags
|Yes
|Max Torque
|280 Nm
|Mileage
|15.4 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Engine
|1997-2523 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022's petrol variant is (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Mahindra Scorpio 2014-2022 S3 Plus comes with a 60 litres fuel tank.
