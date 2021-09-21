Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mahindra Marazzo on road price in Vijaywada starts from Rs. 14.91 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra Marazzo top variant goes up to Rs. 16.34 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
The lowest price model is Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR and the most priced model is Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR.
Mahindra Marazzo on road price breakup in Vijaywada includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra Marazzo is mainly compared to Mahindra Thar which starts at Rs. 10.98 Lakhs in Vijaywada, Hyundai Creta which starts at Rs. 10.87 Lakhs in Vijaywada and Hyundai Creta 2024 starting at Rs. 10.5 Lakhs in Vijaywada.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra Marazzo M2 7 STR ₹ 14.91 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M2 8 STR ₹ 14.91 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 7 STR ₹ 16.25 Lakhs Mahindra Marazzo M4 Plus 8 STR ₹ 16.34 Lakhs
